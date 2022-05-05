Musk gets seven billion dollar backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Musk gets seven billion dollar backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 1.59pm
Billionaire Elon Musk has strengthened the equity stake of his offer to buy Twitter with commitments of more than 7 billion US dollars (£5.65 billion) from a range of investors, including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Other investors include Sequoia Capital Fund, which pledged 800 million dollars (£646 million), and VyCapital, which pledged 700 million dollars (£565 million), according to a Thursday filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

But Mr Ellison, who is also a Tesla board member, is making the biggest contribution, pegged at one billion dollars (£807.5 million).

Saudi Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud has pledged 35 million dollars (£28 million) in Twitter shares in support of Musk, according to the filing.

Musk in earlier regulatory filings revealed that he has sold roughly 8.5 billion dollars (£6.9 billion) of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase.

He later tweeted that he does not plan any further sales of the company’s shares, meaning he would need outside commitments to help fund the 44 billion dollar (£35.5 billion) deal.

Because of the new funding listed in the SEC filing on Thursday, Musk will half the 12.5 billion dollars (£10.1 billion) in margin loans he was leaning on to 6.25 billion dollars (£5.05 billion).

The transaction is now also being funded by 27.25 billion dollars (£22 billion) in cash and equities, up from 21 billion dollars (£16.7 billion).

The Thursday filing also said that Musk is in ongoing talks with other parties including former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is the second largest individual stakeholder in the company after Musk.

“This was a smart financial and strategic move by Musk that will be well received across the board and also shows the Twitter deal is now on a glide path to get done by the end of this year,” wrote analyst Dan Ives who follows Twitter for Wedbush.

Shares of Twitter have remained below the per-share offering bid by Musk of 54.20 dollars (£43.77) because there are still doubts on Wall Street about whether the deal will go through.

Shares of the San Francisco social media platform rose 2% before the opening bell, to 50.10 dollars (£40.46).

