Emma Raducanu hopes taking US Open trophy to schools inspires next generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Emma Raducanu hopes taking US Open trophy to schools inspires next generation

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 2.33pm Updated: May 5 2022, 3.01pm
Emma Raducanu produced a fairytale victory in New York (ZUMA/PA)
Emma Raducanu produced a fairytale victory in New York (ZUMA/PA)

Emma Raducanu hopes taking her 2021 US Open trophy to schools around the country can help inspire the next generation.

As part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s Youth School programme, the ‘Emma Raducanu Trophy Tour’ will start on May 9 in Tower Hamlets, London and go on to visit schools across all regions before finishing in Edinburgh at the end of the week.

British number one Raducanu has recorded a special video message for the pupils, who will also get on court for a tennis session delivered by an LTA Youth coach.

There will be opportunities for pupils and staff to have their pictures taken with the trophy, which Raducanu won as an 18-year-old qualifier in New York during September 2021.

“I am really excited to be teaming up with the LTA to take my US Open trophy on a tour of the country,” said Raducanu, who became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years.

“All the schools we are taking the trophy to have played tennis as part of the LTA Youth Schools programme.

“My hope is that the trophy will inspire them to continue their tennis journey both inside and outside of school.”

The schools element of the LTA Youth junior programme offers free teacher training and content which has been specifically created to help address the nation’s challenge of declining physical literacy and activity among children.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said: “We are excited to be able to take Emma’s 2021 US Open trophy to school children up and down the country.

“What Emma achieved in New York was incredible and we want to use her success to get more school children playing tennis and to encourage our future tennis stars.”

Raducanu, meanwhile, is optimistic of competing in Rome next week despite struggling with a back injury as she lost at the Madrid Open in three sets against Anhelina Kalinina.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]