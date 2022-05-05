Pair admit being in charge of dog that killed 10-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair admit being in charge of dog that killed 10-year-old boy

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 3.25pm Updated: May 5 2022, 3.47pm
Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death by a dog at the home of a friend in south Wales in November (family handout/PA)
A man and a woman have pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog that mauled a 10-year-old boy to death.

Jack Lis was attacked by the American bully or XL bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend’s house after school in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, near Caerphilly, on November 8 2021.

Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday.

Salter, of Trethomas, Caerphilly, admitted being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in Jack’s death.

Hayden, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being the owner of the dog that killed Jack.

The teenager also admitted five offences of owning a dog dangerously out of control between November 4 and 7.

Tributes to Jack Lis
Flowers left outside the house where Jack Lis was killed (PA)

The court heard two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.

Ms Sullivan was injured by the dog on November 7, the day before Jack was attacked.

Salter and Hayden spoke only to confirm their names and to enter their pleas.

Members of Jack’s family sat in the public gallery throughout the hearing.

Judge Michael Fitton QC set a date for sentencing on June 10.

The pair were allowed to remain on bail on the condition they do not contact prosecution witnesses, enter Penyrheol, or be in possession of any dog.

Pentwyn dog attack
The order of service for the funeral of Jack Lis (PA)

Hayden was also told he must not upload any photos of himself with dogs to social media.

Salter was told not to have any contact with children under the age of 18 unless granted by social services.

During a previous hearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court on April 7, prosecutor Nathan Fear said all seven offences in the case were “intertwined” as they involved the same dog.

Mr Fear said: “On November 4 there were three incidents that took place where the dog has jumped up on individuals, bit towards another person and been aggressive towards other people.

“There is a further offence of that date where Michael Ball, who was leaving the Top Shops, has walked past Beast and it has jumped up and bitten him.

“Then moving to November 7 there is a further offence where Sian Sullivan has been at the same Top Shops, initially spoken to the defendant Brandon Hayden who has reassured her the dog would not bite and just jump up, and at that stage the dog had bitten and taken hold of her hoodie causing injuries to her stomach.

“The final incident is in relation to November 8.”

Mr Fear said Jack entered Salter’s property after school and was standing near the door when the dog jumped on him.

The emergency services including paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to the house at around 3.55pm but were unable to save him.

He suffered severe injuries to the head and neck described as “unsurvivable”, an inquest opening into Jack’s death heard.

Police firearms officers attended the scene and destroyed the dog.

Pentwyn dog attack
The hearse carrying the coffin of Jack Lis leaves St Martin’s Church, Caerphilly, after his funeral (PA)

The animal was later found to be an 115lb American bully or XL bully, which are not on the banned breed list.

In a statement issued the day after he was killed, Jack’s family said: “Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.”

A funeral held for Jack at St Martin’s Church in Caerphilly was attended by hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons in his memory.

A procession of high-end cars, including a silver DeLorean DMC-12 and red Mustang, took place prior to the service around the town and castle.

