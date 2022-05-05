Voting reported as ‘busy’ in Northern Ireland Assembly election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Voting reported as ‘busy’ in Northern Ireland Assembly election

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 5.07pm Updated: May 5 2022, 7.05pm
People with a dog outside the polling station in Dromore, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)
People with a dog outside the polling station in Dromore, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)

Voting in Northern Ireland’s Assembly election has been described as busy, with a indicative turnout of 31% reported at 5pm.

The Electoral Office of Northern Ireland said the figure was based on returns from 96% of polling stations.

The polling stations will remain open until 10pm on Thursday.

Earlier chief electoral officer, Virginia McVey, said that while the official turnout is not yet known, it seemed to be high across the region.

The process is taking place to elect 90 MLAs to the devolved Stormont Assembly, with 239 candidates running.

Ms McVey said: “We have a new system in place so we are able to digitally monitor turnout.

2022 NI Assembly election
Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill arrives at the polling station at St Patrick’s Primary School in Clonoe, Co Tyrone (Niall Carson/PA)

“It seems busy across most of Northern Ireland. For 92% of polling stations making an indicative return on turnout at 1pm, it was 15% on average.

“There were lots of polling stations with 20%. It seems high.”

Northern Ireland’s political leaders cast their ballots earlier on Thursday.

Sinn Fein vice-president, Michelle O’Neill, filled out her ballot paper in St Patrick’s primary school in her home village of Clonoe, Co Tyrone, accompanied by party colleague, Linda Dillon.

She posed for photographs with some voters before leaving.

Thirty miles away, the DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, cast his vote at Dromore Central primary school in Co Down.

Unionist rival, Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, voted at Seagoe primary school in Portadown, Co Armagh.

He said: “It’s polling day, I don’t think anybody really knows the outcome of this. Things change throughout the day.”

2022 NI Assembly election
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood arrives to cast his vote in Londonderry with his wife Rachael and children (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Naomi Long, leader of the cross-community Alliance Party, cast her ballot accompanied by husband, Michael, at St Colmcille’s parochial house in the east Belfast constituency where she was once the MP.

Colum Eastwood, leader of the nationalist SDLP, voted at the Model primary school in his home city of Londonderry accompanied by his wife, Rachael, and his children.

He said: “The people are all powerful today and the people will cast their vote.”

Jim Allister, leader of the TUV, voted early in the morning at Kells and Connor primary school in Co Antrim.

2022 NI Assembly election
TUV leader Jim Allister gives a thumbs up as he arrives at Kells and Connor Primary School in Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP and Sinn Fein are vying for the top spot in the election, which comes with the entitlement to nominate the next first minister.

A unionist party has always been the biggest in the Assembly, and previously the Stormont Parliament, since the formation of the state in 1921.

While the office of the first and deputy first minister is an equal one with joint power, the allocation of the titles is regarded as symbolically important.

The Northern Ireland Protocol has cast a long shadow over the election campaign following the resignation of First Minister, Paul Givan, in February in an effort to force the UK government to act over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

This action left the Executive unable to fully function.

While ministers remained in post, they were restricted in the actions they could take.

Unionists object to the additional checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland from Great Britain as a border in the Irish Sea.

Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, urged the public to vote.

2022 NI Assembly election
Voters arrive at the polling station at Agape Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

He also revealed he has told the parties of the need for them to work together to restore a fully functioning devolved Government after the election.

“The people of Northern Ireland are going to the polls today. I encourage everyone to get out there and cast their vote.

“It is vital that we give people the space to vote in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect,” he said.

“I have conveyed to the parties the need for them to work together to restore fully functioning devolved institutions as soon as they can, when the count is complete.”

Five Assembly seats are up for grabs in 18 constituencies, with the overall number of MLAs returned 90.

A total of 239 candidates are running.

Northern Ireland uses the single transferable vote (STV) proportional representation electoral system.

Counting will start at three centres in Belfast, Jordanstown and Magherafelt on Friday morning with the first results expected the same day.

The DUP won 28 seats at the last Assembly elections in 2017, just ahead of Sinn Fein which returned 27 MLAs.

Next was the SDLP with 12 seats, the Ulster Unionist Party with 10 seats, Alliance with eight seats, the Green Party with two seats while People Before Profit and the TUV had one MLA each.

This year, the DUP has been regarded as playing it safe, running 30 candidates, while Sinn Fein is running 34.

Meanwhile, the UUP is running 27 candidates, the Alliance Party is running 24, the SDLP is fielding 22, TUV is putting up 19 candidates, the Green Party is running 18 and People Before Profit 12, as is Aontu, while the Workers Party is running six candidates and the PUP three.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Socialist Party are each fielding two candidates, while the Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance (CCLA), Resume NI and Heritage Party are each running one candidate.

There are 24 independent candidates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]