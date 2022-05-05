Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie – which she filmed for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Stone finds relief in grim Greek silent movie – which she filmed for free

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 5.22pm
Emma Stone attends a press conference after the screening of her new short film Bleat (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)
Emma Stone says she found starring in a new Greek silent film to be a welcome professional challenge and a relief from the normal demands of her job.

The 33-year-old Hollywood star spoke on Thursday from Greece, where she travelled for the screening and premiere of Bleat, rejoining director Yorgos Lanthimos three years after their collaboration on The Favourite, which earned her another Oscar nod.

Playing a young widow in the 30-minute movie, with surreal and disturbing scenes of sex, death and resurrection, Stone said she welcomed the limited-release project set on the island of Tinos and featuring goats roaming its rock-and-thorn landscape.

The Academy Award winner, who was named best actress for La La Land in 2017 and waived her fee to participate in Bleat, said: “What I like about Yorgos would take me a very long time to answer.

“In short, I’ll say it’s very rare that you meet somebody who you get along with so well but on top of that artistically (provides) the ability as an actor (to) want to give yourself over to something and not have to worry about every small move you make.”

Bleat, shot using traditional film cameras and presented with a live 36-member orchestra and choir that follows the story with a jarring score, opens in a traditional, whitewashed home at a wake.

There are long portrait shots of Stone and elderly mourners sitting in a room next to her dead husband, played by French actor Damien Bonnard, covered in a white shroud.

After the guests leave, Stone has a moment of ecstasy with his body, bringing him back to life for several hours as she loses consciousness and appears to die.

With goats looking on, the man promptly buries Stone and dances on her grave, before the roles are again and finally reversed, with Stone reappearing as he goes to bed and drifts back to death.

Emma Stone with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos
Emma Stone with Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Bleat was shot in early 2020 on Tinos, which is famous for its whitewashed homes, just before the pandemic triggered lockdowns in Greece and across Europe, and Stone described the experience as a welcome change.

“What is the point continuing to give in this kind of ‒ no offence ‒ stupid job of acting if you’re not gonna keep pushing and being challenged?” she asked.

“I guess that’s also true of life.”

The film will be screened to the public for three days this week at the Greek National Opera in Athens, while Lanthimos and his associates said it could later be made available for limited release in other countries.

“It was important to have this projected from a traditional 35 millimetre print and incorporate live music, so that always in my mind,” Lanthimos said.

“It’s not just something that someone, you know, would watch on their laptop or on their phone.”

