West Ham suffer semi-final heartache in Frankfurt after Aaron Cresswell red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

West Ham suffer semi-final heartache in Frankfurt after Aaron Cresswell red card

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 10.17pm Updated: May 5 2022, 10.19pm
West Ham were beaten in Frankfurt (Mike Egerton/PA)
West Ham were beaten in Frankfurt (Mike Egerton/PA)

West Ham’s European dream faded and died after the red mist descended during an acrimonious 1-0 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Full-back Aaron Cresswell was sent off in the first half to leave the Hammers facing an uphill battle, and manager David Moyes was also ordered from the touchline late on after angrily kicking a ball back towards a ball kid.

It was a sad end to an uplifting run to the last four of the Europa League, with West Ham beating sides from Croatia, Belgium, Austria, Spain and France to reach a first European semi-final since 1976.

Aaron Cresswell is sent off
Aaron Cresswell was sent off in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

But, trailing 2-1 from the first leg, against the same opposition that West Ham overturned the same deficit against on that famous night 46 years ago,  Moyes’ side were unable to emulate Trevor Brooking, Billy Bonds et al by going on to reach the final.

Instead a 3-1 aggregate defeat put paid to their chance of a place in the Champions League – the prize for the winners of the trophy – next season, and as a consequence puts the future of captain and prized asset Declan Rice, who continues to snub a new contract, in doubt.

West Ham had reason to believe they could turn the tie around as Eintracht have the third-worst home record in the Bundesliga this season, losing six and drawing six of their 16 matches.

But on the flip side they have been unbeaten in Europe this season and drew 1-1 in each of their previous home legs with Real Betis and Barcelona.

Eintracht had taken an early lead at the London Stadium a week ago, but this time they suffered an early injury blow when defender Martin Hinteregger limped off after an ill-advised body check on Hammers bulldozer Michail Antonio.

David Moyes is sent off
David Moyes was also sent to the stands (Heiko Becker/DPA via PA)

It looked like it could be West Ham’s night as, by contrast, they had started well and looked in control of proceedings despite the hostile atmosphere inside the imposing Deutsche Bank Park.

But they were hit by a huge setback after 19 minutes when Cresswell was given the slip by Jens Hauge and clumsily brought the Eintracht forward down.

Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano initially showed the full-back a yellow card, but after consulting the pitchside monitor he condemned Cresswell, sent off in the previous round against Lyon, to his second harsh but avoidable dismissal of the competition.

West Ham escaped immediate further punishment when Filip Kostic fired the free-kick inches wide, but three minutes and a defensive reshuffle later they were a goal down on the night and two behind on aggregate.

The goal came from Cresswell’s flank on the West Ham left, now occupied by substitute Ben Johnson who had come on for the unlucky Manuel Lanzini.

Rafael Santos Borre celebrates
Rafael Santos Borre scored for Eintracht Frankfurt (Patrick Scheiber/DPA via PA)

The West Ham defence was pulled horribly out of shape as Ansgar Knauff had the time and space to roll a low cross for Rafael Santos Borre to convert unchallenged from eight yards out.

The 10 men withstood the inevitable barrage for the rest of the first half, and yet almost grabbed a shock equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Antonio’s far-post attempt was blocked on the line.

After the break Craig Dawson’s header was saved by Eintracht keeper Kevin Trapp and Antonio’s cross just eluded Jarrod Bowen in a brave but ultimately fruitless second-half effort.

The build-up to the match had been marred by arrests around the city for scuffles between fans, and it ended in near bedlam with thousands of Eintracht fans streaming onto the pitch with flares at the final whistle, before riot police and dogs restored some semblance of order.

Nevertheless it has been a memorable, exhilarating ride for a club more used to relegation battles in recent years.

The challenge for Moyes now is to pick his tiring team up for the final three Premier League games and make sure they qualify again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]