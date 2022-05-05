Women more likely than men to gain weight during pandemic, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women more likely than men to gain weight during pandemic, study suggests

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 11.03pm
Women were more likely than men to put on weight during lockdown (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Women were more likely than men to put on weight during lockdown (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Women were more likely than men to gain weight during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, a study suggests.

Experts also found that both sexes under the age of 45 were more likely to put on the pounds than those in other age groups.

However, the research found that the vast majority of people stayed around the same weight or did not move into another weight category, according to their body mass index (BMI).

This is at a time when awareness was growing of the fact severe Covid-19 is affected by weight.

The new research, on almost a million adults in the UK, is being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Maastricht.

It used data from the Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) of more than 200,000 UK GP practices, which includes information on BMI just before lockdown in March 2020, and in the year or so afterwards.

Of 938,164 people included in the initial analysis, 32% were classed as a healthy weight before lockdown, while 35% were overweight and 33% were obese.

Of those who were obese, they were regarded as either class 1 (BMI of 30 to 35), class 2 (35 to 40) or class 3 (over 40).

Some 58% of those in the study were female and 83% were white.

Deeper analysis of 273,529 people found that most (83% to 93%) remained in the same BMI category before and after lockdown.

Of those who were a healthy weight, 83% remained in the same BMI category post-lockdown, 14% became overweight or obese, and about 3% moved into the underweight category.

Of those who were overweight, 11% gained weight while 12% lost weight.

Meanwhile, of those who were obese, 9% lost weight and moved down to the overweight, normal or underweight categories, while 5% moved up at least one category.

The study found that more women than men gained weight. For example, in the overweight category, 13% of women versus 9% of men became obese.

Similarly, compared with older age groups, those aged younger than 45 were more likely to gain weight and move up at least one BMI category post-lockdown.

In one example, 17% of younger, overweight adults moved into obese categories post-lockdown, compared with 7%-13% of those in the other age groups.

The authors, including from the University of Leicester and Leicester General Hospital, said that overall more women than men moved up a weight category, while people aged over 75 “were more likely to lose weight compared to other age categories post lockdown”.

Dr David Kloecker, who worked on the study, said: “Prolonged periods of lockdown disrupted daily routines making it challenging for people to eat healthily and keep fit, with emotional eating and sports club closures likely intensifying the trend.

“Nevertheless, more research is needed to understand the reasons behind these changes in body weight and obesity levels.”

Professor Thomas Yates, who also worked on the research, added: “The implications of even modest weight gain at a population level in younger adults and women could translate into more diabetes, heart disease, cancers and other serious obesity-related health problems over the coming decades in these populations unless action is taken to reverse the effects of lockdown.

“These data also suggest societal inequalities, with black individuals more likely to put on pandemic weight and move up at least one BMI category compared to other ethnic groups.”

