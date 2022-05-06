Mexican leader criticises US on tour of Central America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Mexican leader criticises US on tour of Central America

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 8.27am
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AP)
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AP)

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has started a five-day tour to four Central American countries and Cuba by lashing out at the US government.

Mr Lopez Obrador criticised American officials sharply for being quick to send billions to Ukraine, while dragging their feet on development aid to Central America.

On his first stop in neighbouring Guatemala, Mr Lopez Obrador demanded US aid to stem the poverty and joblessness that sends tens of thousands of Guatemalans north to the American border.

The Mexican leader had been angered that the United States rebuffed his calls to help expand his tree-planting programme to Central America.

The Mexican president speaks
Mr Lopez Obrador said the US had been quick to fund Ukraine, but less concerned with funding development schemes (AP)

“They are different things and they shouldn’t be compared categorically, but they have already approved 30 billion dollars (£24 billion) for the war in Ukraine, while we have been waiting since president Donald Trump, asking they donate four billion dollars (£3.21 billion), and as of today, nothing, absolutely nothing,” Mr Lopez Obrador said.

“Honestly, it seems inexplicable,” he added. “For our part, we are going to continue to respectfully insist on the need for the United States to collaborate.”

Mr Lopez Obrador’s pet programme, known as “Planting Life”, pays farmers a monthly wage to plant and care for fruit and lumber trees on their farms.

Mexico has asked the US government to help fund the programme, but no money has been forthcoming.

Mexico is also touting another scheme that apprentices young people to companies. Critics say both programmes lack accountability.

The Mexican and Guatemalan leaders
Mr Lopez Obrador, left, and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei (AP)

Mexican foreign relations secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote in his social media accounts that meetings with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei and other officials focused on development, migration and strengthening bilateral ties.

Mr Ebrard said Mexico was starting the tree program in the Guatemalan province of Chimaltenango.

It is only the third overseas trip in more than three years for Mr Lopez Obrador, who is fond of saying that the best foreign policy is good domestic policy.

The tour is an opportunity for Mexico to reassert itself as a leader in Latin America and will be welcomed by some leaders under pressure from the US government and others for their alleged anti-democratic tendencies.

