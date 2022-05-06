Third man denies robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Third man denies robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 11.15am
Mark Cavendish (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mark Cavendish (Bradley Collyer/PA)

A third man has denied robbing Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta.

Ali Sesay, 27, pleaded not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to robbing Cavendish of a watch, phone and safe, and also denied robbing the athlete’s wife of a watch, phone and suitcase.

It comes after Romario Henry, 31, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo denied two counts of robbery at a hearing earlier this week.

All three defendants face a trial from October 3, with a time estimate of 10 days.

Cavendish and his wife were threatened at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27 last year.

Essex Police said no-one sustained serious injuries, but Cavendish said in a statement that his family were “extremely distressed” and “feared for their lives”.

The force said a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

Henry, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London; Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London; and Sesay, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, have all been remanded in custody.

Sesay’s barrister said at a hearing on Friday that an application to dismiss the charges would not be pursued.

