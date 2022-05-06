Return of Northern Ireland executive could take months, warns Simon Coveney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Return of Northern Ireland executive could take months, warns Simon Coveney

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 11.53am
Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Paul Faith/PA)
Parliament Buildings at Stormont (Paul Faith/PA)

The Irish Foreign Affairs Minister has said it could be months until an executive is formed in Northern Ireland after the Assembly election.

Simon Coveney was speaking as counting began in the election, with the first results expected on Friday afternoon.

He said he expected it to be “difficult” to form a powersharing executive.

Simon Coveney
Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Honestly, I think it will be difficult, because this has been a difficult election and indeed we have seen for a number of years now… a lot of polarisation on certain issues within Northern Ireland politics.”

“Of course we have the added complication now of a potential change, if you like, in the pecking order, in terms of the possibility of the nationalist party having the highest percentage of the vote and the highest number of seats.”

He predicted a “long and tense” count on Friday, possibly until the weekend.

Mr Coveney, speaking on RTE radio, was asked about the possibility of the UK Government taking unilateral action against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The post-Brexit arrangement is fiercely opposed by loyalists and unionists.

On the eve of polling on Wednesday night, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis indicated that a move against the protocol is unlikely to feature in the Queen’s Speech.

Simon Coveney and Brandon Lewis
Simon Coveney and Brandon Lewis (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Coveney said: “My job and the job of the British Government and the job of the European Commission is to try to find a way of settling the protocol issue.”

He said he spoke directly to Mr Lewis about the issue.

“If the British Government were to unilaterally set aside parts of the protocol, it would cause significant problems, not only in Northern Ireland and Dublin but also across the European Union.”

But he stressed that the Irish and British governments will have to work together to help restore powersharing.

“This isn’t going to be easy and agreements like this don’t come quickly, as we know in Northern Ireland.”

He suggested that brokering an agreement between the parties may be harder this time, compared with the collapse of Stormont in 2017.

“The issues we had to deal with weren’t as complicated as these ones,” he said.

“We have got a lot to do this summer.”

