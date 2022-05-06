African countries turning to mangrove forest projects to combat climate woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

African countries turning to mangrove forest projects to combat climate woes

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 12.10pm Updated: May 6 2022, 4.56pm
A fisherman waits to pull his net back on to his boat in Caracol Bay, alongside Three Bays National Park, in Cap Haitien, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
A fisherman waits to pull his net back on to his boat in Caracol Bay, alongside Three Bays National Park, in Cap Haitien, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

In a bid to protect coastal communities from climate change and encourage investment, African nations are increasingly turning to mangrove restoration projects, with Mozambique the latest addition to the growing list of countries with large-scale mangrove initiatives.

Mozambique follows efforts across the continent – including in Kenya, Madagascar, Gambia and Senegal – and is touted as the world’s largest coastal or marine ecosystem carbon storage project.

Known as blue carbon, carbon captured by these ecosystems can sequester, or remove, carbon dioxide from the atmosphere at a faster rate than forests, despite being smaller in size.

Mozambique’s mangrove restoration project – announced in February alongside its UAE-based partner Blue Forest – hopes to turn 185,000 hectares (457,100 acres) in the central Zambezia and southern Sofala provinces into a forest which could capture up to 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide, according to project leaders.

People plant mangroves during a community exercise to restore their habitat in Mtwapa, on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya
People plant mangroves during a community exercise to restore their habitat in Mtwapa, on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya (AP)

“Blue carbon can be utilised not only to sequester tons of carbon dioxide but to also improve the lives of coastal communities,” Vahid Fotuhi, the chief executive of Blue Forest, told the Associated Press.

“There are around one million hectares of mangrove forests in Africa. Collectively they’re able to sequester more carbon dioxide than the total annual emissions of a country like Croatia or Bolivia.”

He added that these projects would create green jobs and promote biodiversity.

Africa’s major mangrove forests have been decimated in recent decades due to logging, fish farming, coastal development and pollution, leading to increased blue carbon emissions and greater exposure of vulnerable coastal communities to flooding and other threats to livelihood.

But the continent’s growing attention on mangrove restoration can be attributed in part to the successful Mikoko Pamoja project, initiated in 2013 in Kenya’s Gazi Bay, which protected 117 hectares (289 acres) of mangrove forest and replanted 4,000 trees annually, spurring other countries to also address their damaged coastal land and recreate its success.

Mikoko Pamoja, Swahili for “mangroves together”, centred its efforts around protecting the small communities in Gazi and Makongeni villages from coastal erosion, loss of fish and climate change.

It was dubbed the “world’s first blue carbon project” and earned the community of just 6,000 global fame, accolades, carbon cash and greater living standards.

“Mikoko Pamoja has led to development of projects in the community, including installation of water,” Iddi Bomani, the village chairperson of the Gazi community, said.

Lucy Jarju works to catch fish in the mangroves of the Gambia river in Serrekunda, Gambia
Lucy Jarju works to catch fish in the mangroves of the Gambia River in Serrekunda, Gambia (Leo Correa/AP)

“Everyone has water available in their houses.”

“It especially leads to improved livelihoods through job creation when done by communities,” Laitani Suleiman, a committee member of the Mikoko Pamoja, added.

Several other projects have come to fruition since.

In Senegal, 79 million replanted mangrove trees are projected to store 500,000 tons of carbon over the next 20 years.

Neighbouring Gambia launched its own reforestation effort in 2017, with Madagascar following suit with its own preservation project two years later.

Egypt is planning its mangrove restoration project ahead of hosting the United Nations climate conference in November this year.

The projects have sparked a clamour for the sale of carbon credits, a type of permit that allows for a certain amount of emissions as remuneration for forest restoration or other carbon offset projects.

Gabon was offered a recent pay package of 17 million dollars (£13.7 million) through the Central African Forest Initiative due to its protection efforts, but complaints persist on the low prices offered to African governments.

The low tide of the estuary exposes oysters growing in the mangroves of the Gambia river in Serrekunda, Gambia
The low tide of the estuary exposes oysters growing in the mangroves of the Gambia River in Serrekunda (Leo Correa/AP)

“Africa remains excluded from a lot of financing available under climate change,” Jean Paul Adam, head of the climate division at the Economic Commission for Africa, said, adding that a lack of financing means nations on the continent are unable to build up their resilience to climate change.

He added that “nature-based solutions and advocating for a fair development price of carbon” would propel the African economy.

And the benefits of reforestation can be significant, according to Coral Reef Alliance’s Marissa Stein.

“Restoring and protecting our marine habitats plays a key role in maintaining the health of our planet,” she said, adding that mangroves alone store up to four times more carbon per hectare than tropical rainforests.

The Global Mangroves Alliance also estimates that mangroves reduce damage and flood risk for 15 million people and can prevent more than 65 billion dollars (£52.5 billion) of property damage each year.

