Man admits killing neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man admits killing neighbours

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 1.13pm
Court artist sketch of Collin Reeves (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Collin Reeves (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A 34-year-old man has admitted killing a young married couple in their home while their children slept upstairs.

Collin Reeves denied the murder of Stephen and Jennifer Chapple but admitted their manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Adam Feast QC, prosecuting, told the court the pleas were not acceptable to the Crown and there would be a trial.

Mr and Mrs Chapple, who were both in their 30s, died at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, on the evening of November 21 last year.

The bearded defendant, who appeared via videolink from HMP Exeter, spoke only to enter his pleas during a hearing before Mrs Justice Cutts.

Reeves, also of Dragon Rise, was remanded into custody to face trial at Bristol Crown Court on June 8 before Mr Justice Garnham.

The judge told him: “Your trial date, as you know, is for June 8. You heard there is more work being undertaken by your defence team and I am sure they will be speaking to you before that date.

“In the meantime you will remain in custody.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier