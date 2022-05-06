Charles visits hospital’s record-breaking new operating theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles visits hospital’s record-breaking new operating theatre

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 1.25pm Updated: May 6 2022, 2.58pm
The Prince of Wales meeting members of staff at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital (Glyn Kirk/PA)
The Prince of Wales meeting members of staff at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The Prince of Wales has visited a new operating theatre built in record time to help clear the backlog of patients needing surgery after the coronavirus pandemic.

Charles toured the Derwent building, a hip and knee operations facility at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital, which was turned into a palliative care unit during the pandemic.

Its new theatre was set up in just two months.

Charles meets the medical team
Charles meets the medical team (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The prince met staff who went above and beyond during the first phase of the pandemic, including staying away from home for months to protect their families from Covid-19.

He also spoke to Michell Flores, who was a patient in intensive care but returned to work in the stroke unit when he recovered.

Charles then cut the ribbon on the hospital’s new Lavender Garden – a project funded by staff and donations to commemorate colleagues lost to Covid-19.

It was initially intended to commemorate two staff members who died with cancer in 2020, but it is now devoted to all employees who have died over the past two years.

Charles prepares to cut the ribbon
Charles prepares to cut the ribbon (Glyn Kirk/PA)

The garden is in an outdoor quadrangle and is intended to give staff a place to relax during difficult shifts and reflect on the difficulties of the past two years, a spokesman for the hospital said.

Anna Gryga, who worked in hospital administration, was one of the two people the garden was first designed for.

Her son Parys, 16, told the PA news agency: “She was an amazing woman, that’s the only thing I can describe her, a joy for everyone, a really reliable person.

“Lavender was her favourite flower, it has such a calming smell, that’s why it is a lavender garden.”

Prince of Wales visit to Dorset
Members of staff take pictures of the royal visit (Glyn Kirk/PA)

Parys spoke to the prince for several minutes during his visit.

Donna Bailey, surgical first assistant and a close friend of Ms Gryga, said: “Just before Anna died, I gave her a bunch of lavender from my garden, and that’s where the idea for this special space came from.

“This has since grown into a garden for all staff so we can have a peaceful place to decompress during difficult shifts, to recharge after a long day inside, and to reflect on those we have lost.

“It’s been wonderful to see the garden celebrated by the Prince of Wales, and for the relatives and generous donors to come together on this very special day.”

Charles also posed for a photo with a group of nurses, and waved to crowds of people gathered at the windows overlooking the new outdoor space.

He said to one nurse “I don’t know how you do it”, when she told him of the long hours they worked during the pandemic.

Louise Pennington, lead palliative care nurse, said: “I’m unbelievably proud of all our teams and for all they did during the pandemic to ensure compassionate and safe visiting for patients at the end of their lives.

“We pulled together to focus on what matters most to our patients and having His Royal Highness here is great recognition of all we’ve been through.”

Prince of Wales
The Prince of Wales arrives to open the Great Field play area at Poundbury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Later on Friday, the prince visited the Poundbury housing development, which is next to the Dorset town of Dorchester and built on Duchy of Cornwall land.

So far, 2,240 homes have been built on the site, which is designed to boost the quality of life for those who live there, with a focus on people rather than prioritising traffic.

Charles met people involved in designing and building a new play area for children.

Also present were Cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove.

