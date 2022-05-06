Cocaine found in coffee beans shipment at Nespresso warehouse in Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Cocaine found in coffee beans shipment at Nespresso warehouse in Switzerland

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 2.52pm Updated: May 6 2022, 3.58pm
A shipment containing cocaine seized in the Swiss town of Romont (Fribourg cantonal police vi AP)
A shipment containing cocaine seized in the Swiss town of Romont (Fribourg cantonal police vi AP)

Swiss police said an investigation is under way after workers at a Nespresso warehouse in western Switzerland found 500kg (more than 1,100lbs) of cocaine as they unloaded coffee beans that had arrived by train.

Regional police in Fribourg said late on Thursday that they were alerted on Monday by the company to the discovery at the facility in the town of Romont and immediately set up a “broad security perimeter” around it with a large deployment of officers.

Customs and border control agents were called in.

Cocaine seized in the Swiss town of Romont
Cocaine seized in the Swiss town of Romont (Fribourg cantonal police via AP)

Early indications were that the shipment turned up in five containers that had arrived by sea from Brazil before being transferred on to a train, authorities said.

“The cocaine seized has an 80% degree of purity and its market value is estimated at more than 50 million francs (£41 million),” the police said, adding that the stash appeared “destined for the European market”.

On Friday, the European Union’s law enforcement agency Europol and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction reported that cocaine availability in Europe “is probably at an all-time high”.

Switzerland is not an EU member but is part of the Schengen zone that allows for visa-free travel among many European countries.

The monitoring centre said it estimates the EU cocaine retail market was worth at least 10.5 billion euros (£9 billion) in 2020, while cautioning that the figure was likely to underestimate the true size of the market.

It said the largest quantities of cocaine are seized in Belgian, Dutch and Spanish ports, but increasing amounts are turning up at ports elsewhere, “suggesting that trafficking groups are extending their activities to ports where cocaine interdiction measures may be perceived as less intensive”.

Swiss food and drinks giant Nestle, which owns Nespresso, sought to reassure customers that “all our products are safe to consume”.

“We have strict quality controls in place for green coffee arriving at our warehouses right up to the finished product,” the company, based in Vevey, Switzerland, said in a statement emailed to the Associated Press.

“The substance in question did not come into contact with any of our products or production equipment used to make our products.”

Nestle said it could not provide more details because of the ongoing police investigation.

