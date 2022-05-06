Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dismisses talk of a rift with Christian Pulisic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dismisses talk of a rift with Christian Pulisic

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 3.34pm
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (left) and Thomas Tuchel have no problems, according to the Blues boss (PA)
Thomas Tuchel insists there is “zero problem” between him and a “very positive” Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic’s father Mark posted then deleted a tweet on May 1 lamenting the USA forward’s “sad” situation at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic senior insisted the 23-year-old loves Chelsea, his team-mates and London, with any mention of Blues boss Tuchel conspicuous by its absence.

Chelsea manager Tuchel insisted there is no issue with Pulisic however, with the USA star looking lively in a string of cameos despite battling for starts.

Thomas Tuchel FIle Photo
“I’m not concerned if a father does not say that a player loves a manager,” said Tuchel.

“It’s a normal thing (for a player to be frustrated). But like every manager we have our reasons to choose a line-up and we have our reasons to go for players in the first XI.

“And you will never see on this kind of level of competition happy faces from players who are not selected.

“Between me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far.

“He is in some matches a huge impact from the bench, and for him for everybody else there’s absolutely nothing to do with any tweet or any reaction from agents or fathers or whatever.

“I didn’t even know about it because I didn’t want to get affected by it, in my judgement, because it has nothing to do with it.

“The players in the end are responsible to be in the team and stay in the team, “I would do my very best to make the right judgement.

“Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. But this is also what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea.

“And I haven’t experienced the same reaction from Christian lately, it was actually the opposite: he’s been very strong and very positive in the last weeks.”

Middlesbrough v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Riverside Stadium
Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante misses out against Wolves (PA)

Chelsea will bid to bounce back from last weekend’s frustrating 1-0 loss at Everton when they host Wolves in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho will miss out through minor issues, with Callum Hudson-Odoi still sidelined through back trouble.

Chelsea can stay on course for a third-placed finish with a win, with Tuchel demanding his players now get back to their best.

“We need another reaction; that’s where we are,” said Tuchel.

“We had a week to prepare which was nice, but not nice because we would prefer to play Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jorginho is another absentee for the Blues against Wolves (PA)

“It was nice to have the team to have influence in training, to set the focus on the things we want to improve.

“We want to meet our standards and we demand a lot from us.

“I think there are a lot of reasons why it is maybe normal to drop in intensity and in the level of effort but as we are an elite sports team, we compete on the very highest level of this sport.

“There is not much room for normal behaviour. We want elite behaviour. This includes me.

“We need to step up, show another reaction and that we can play better, have more impact and effort in the matches and start from there tomorrow.”

