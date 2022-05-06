Swann credits poll-topping success to work of the health service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swann credits poll-topping success to work of the health service

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 6.00pm
Ulster Unionist Party candidate for North Antrim Robin Swann topped the poll in North Antrim (Brian Lawless/PA)
While the Ulster Unionists are experiencing a difficult election day, former leader Robin Swann bucked the trend when he topped the poll in north Antrim.

Mr Swann was Northern Ireland’s health minister throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He won plaudits from many for his stewardship of the crisis-hit health service while it was ravaged by the pandemic.

Speaking after he was elected on the first count, Mr Swann said: “A lot of the votes that I got in this election have been a testimony to the delivery of the health service over the past two years.

“This is a victory for the UUP, it is about the team that we have had out over the past six weeks.

“We engaged with people and we saw the challenges.”

Another Ulster Unionist success was the election of the party’s deputy leader Robbie Butler in the second count in Lagan Valley.

Mr Butler said: “I am absolutely delighted with the result, I have increased my first preference result and also got a few transfers.

“It shows that a positive brand of unionism is alive and we will continue to push our message.

“There is a long way to go yet.

“With the STV election there are a lot of transfers to be won.

“I think on Monday morning we will still be in a good position, not perhaps in the position that we wanted to be, but we will still be in a good position and will play our part in negotiations for a programme for government.”

Early poll results showed that a number of Ulster Unionist candidates were struggling. Veteran MLA Roy Beggs was eliminated in the East Antrim constituency.

