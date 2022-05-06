No-nonsense ‘God’s copper’ James Anderton dies aged 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No-nonsense ‘God’s copper’ James Anderton dies aged 89

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 6.28pm
Then chief constable of the Greater Manchester Police, James Anderton, displaying some of the items that were looted and used by rioters as weapons during the riots in the Moss Side District of Manchester (Archive/PA)
Outspoken former police chief constable Sir James Anderton has died aged 89.

Sir James became a national known figure during his spell in charge at Greater Manchester Police between 1975 and 1991.

The former Methodist lay preacher, who converted to Catholicism, was nicknamed “God’s copper” after he claimed he could be receiving divine inspiration to speak out on moral issues.

In 1986 he faced calls for his resignation after widely reported comments about Aids in which he referred to people “swirling around in a cesspool of their own making”.

Further controversy came a year later when he spoke of administering corporal punishment to criminals to make them “beg for mercy”.

In the interview with Woman’s Own magazine, he added: ”They should be punished until they repent of their sins.

“I’d thrash some criminals myself, most surely.”

He was knighted in 1990 before his retirement.

Greater Manchester Police paid tribute to Wigan-born Sir James on its Facebook page.

James Anderton with then home secretary Willie Whitelaw (Archive/PA)
It read: “Today we pay tribute to retired chief constable Sir Cyril James Anderton who has sadly passed away.

“James served as chief constable from 1976 to 1991 during one of the most extensive periods of change in UK policing.

“He was a public servant of significant stature who oversaw many innovative and important operational developments, leaving behind a lasting legacy in policing.

“He was highly regarded by police officers and staff and is still well remembered within GMP after over 20 years of retirement.

“The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at Greater Manchester Police go out to Mr Anderton’s family and friends.”

