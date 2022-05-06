Second-hand shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second-hand shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

By Press Association
May 6 2022
The bust was bought for about 35 dollars (San Antonio Museum of Art/AP)
A marble bust that a woman bought for about 35 dollars (£28) from a second-hand shop is temporarily on display at a museum in Texas after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since the Second World War.

The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at a Goodwill shop in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century BC or first century AD and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said.

The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and returned to the United States with it, the museum said.

Roman bust
The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany (San Antonio Museum of Art via AP)

A Sotheby’s consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.

Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes, said: “We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location.”

Ms Young said there were a few months of “intense excitement” after learning the history behind the piece, which she found on the floor beneath a table at a Goodwill shop in Austin, Texas.

She reached a deal to return the bust to Germany with the help of a lawyer who specialises in international art law, Austin radio station KUT reported. Terms of that deal were confidential.

“But it was bittersweet since I knew I couldn’t keep or sell the (bust),” she said.

“Either way, I’m glad I got to be a small part of (its) long and complicated history, and he looked great in the house while I had him.”

