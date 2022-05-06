Man charged over Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Man charged over Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 8.58pm
Dave Chappelle (David Richard/AP)
Dave Chappelle (David Richard/AP)

A man charged over an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four charges.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles court to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

Dave Chappelle Attacked
The fake handgun recovered by police (Los Angeles Police Dept/AP)

Lee, who remains in custody, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Chappelle, whose lawyer requested the protective order.

Authorities say Lee was arrested on Tuesday after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out, similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

