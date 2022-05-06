Newly elected Alliance MLA praises surge for her party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newly elected Alliance MLA praises surge for her party

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 9.33pm
Kellie Armstrong celebrates with supporters (Liam McBurney/PA)
Kellie Armstrong celebrates with supporters (Liam McBurney/PA)

A newly elected Alliance MLA has praised what she called a surge for her party in the Stormont Assembly election.

Kellie Armstrong topped the poll in the Strangford constituency, once considered a unionist heartland, and was elected on the first stage of the count on Friday.

Congratulated by her party leader, Naomi Long, at the declaration, Ms Armstrong said she was “absolutely delighted” by the result.

2022 NI Assembly election
Kellie Armstrong (left) celebrates with party leader Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)

The party hopes to have a second MLA in the constituency, where the count continued on Friday, however that is expected to be a close race.

The same count saw former Stormont education minister Peter Weir (DUP) lose his seat.

Elsewhere the party gained a second seat in East Antrim with Danny Donnelly joining Stewart Dickson as an MLA for the constituency.

As counting continues, Alliance is hoping to win a second seat in South Belfast, a second seat in North Down, a second seat in Lagan Valley and potentially a seat in South Down.

Meanwhile the party also hopes to gain in North Belfast and Upper Bann, but those are expected to see close finishes.

Ms Armstrong said: “I’ve held back using the word surge until now but I think I’m feeling it now.

“I’m absolutely delighted to top the poll.

2022 NI Assembly election
Alliance Party’s Sorcha Eastwood celebrates with MP Stephen Farry (Niall Carson/PA)

“I’m not going to say a tidal wave at this moment in time because we have a long time to go yet, but it’s amazing and it’s been shown in the vote today.

“The voters made it very clear at the doors they want a government that works and they want a government with parties that work together and that’s what Alliance will be delivering.”

Ms Long, who topped the poll in East Belfast, said it looks like a positive election for her party.

“But there is a long way to go before we have any results and as always, until it is actually there on the board and counted, I never take anything for granted.

“But yes, it looks like it has been a good day for Alliance,” she said.

“We fought a positive campaign, we fought a campaign that was focused on what we could do if we could get a government up and running.

“That has to be the focus and I think people responded to it.

“There is precious little hope available for people at the minute, it has been a pretty grim couple of years and the politics has been pretty grim to match it.

“We just offered people hope that things could be better and that’s what we want to deliver on.

“A lot of this is going to depend on transfers and that is really hard to predict, but it’s been a good day so far.”

