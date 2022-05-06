Jurgen Klopp understands Liverpool fans’ anger over Champions League tickets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp understands Liverpool fans’ anger over Champions League tickets

By Press Association
May 6 2022, 10.33pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed fans’ group Spirit of Shankly (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his “100,000 per cent” backing to supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly accusing UEFA of ‘ripping off’ fans.

After the Reds and Real Madrid booked their places in the Champions League final this week, the subject quickly moved on to the age-old complaint of ticket prices and allocation.

There are 75,000 tickets available for European club football’s showpiece event at the Stade de France, but each club has received just 19,618 apiece, while a further 12,000 were put on general sale via a ballot which closed last month, with the remainder going to the UEFA ‘family’ of sponsors and officials.

More than one fifth of Liverpool’s allocation (categories one and two) will cost between £410 and £578. Almost 56 per cent are priced at £125, with nearly a quarter £50.

Spirit of Shankly issued an open letter to UEFA on Friday claiming that, since Liverpool last faced Real in the 2018 final, ticket revenue for the final will have increased by 38 per cent.

“Football supporters are tired of being ripped off. Tired of watching their team reach a final, but unable to find a ticket to attend. And tired of exorbitant prices,” said the SoS statement.

“It’s time UEFA recognised the power of fans and the importance of fans above sponsorships.”

Klopp was in total agreement, saying: “I understand 100,000 per cent where Spirit of Shankly is coming from.

“It is absolutely not right, but it happens everywhere. It doesn’t make it better, just in this specific case you are not only paying more than last time for a ticket, but you only get 50 per cent of the tickets (the two clubs’ combined allocation is 52 per cent) and the rest goes to people who pay thousands and thousands for the tickets.

“That’s how all the money is made. Do I like it? No.

“We will talk in a few months that we have a World Cup in Qatar. Nobody speaks about that any more, how that could have happened.

“Nobody who made that decision (at FIFA) at that time is still in charge, the World Cup is still there. It’s about money.

“UEFA is not the saint of football, they never were. What they have in the Champions League is a fantastic, fantastic product.

“But they lost a little bit of money here and there and the easy way to get it back is to increase the ticket prices. That’s how life is.”

Liverpool players celebrate booking their place in the Champions League final
Liverpool players celebrate booking their place in the Champions League final (Alberto Saiz/AP).

UEFA declined to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

Klopp has learned of people close to him who have already fallen foul to the sort of price-gouging which takes place around such events.

“I have friends who booked hotel rooms since they knew we were in the quarter-final and they got a call saying, ‘Sorry we will give you your money back because the price has trebled since then’.

“Nobody cares. That’s the world we are living in. We can all say, ‘These are the bad guys, these are the bad guys’. Opportunity makes bad guys.

“In this case, UEFA has one of the biggest games ever and they will not gift the tickets like this. That’s the world we are living in.”

