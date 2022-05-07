Alliance gain seat in South Belfast as Green Party leader loses out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alliance gain seat in South Belfast as Green Party leader loses out

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 12.25pm Updated: May 7 2022, 2.09pm
Alliance Party of NI Assembly candidate Kate Nicholl (centre) with her husband Fergal Sherry (centre left) and supporters (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Alliance Party has gained a seat in South Belfast as Green Party leader, Clare Bailey, lost out.

Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey topped the poll in the constituency on Friday and was elected on the first count.

The late Christopher Stalford, who represented the constituency for the DUP before his sudden death earlier this year, was remembered during acceptance speeches.

Ms Hargey recalled him at previous counts checking the counting of the votes, and extended her best wishes to his family.

Christopher Stalford
Tributes were paid to former DUP MLA for Belfast South, Christopher Stalford, who died in February (Liam McBurney/PA)

Edwin Poots, who successfully reclaimed a seat in South Belfast for the DUP, tearfully dedicated his win to Mr Stalford.

“This is for Chris,” Mr Poots said.

“We’ll take this forward and build this association, and build the legacy Christopher left us.”

Mr Poots previously represented the Lagan Valley constituency, but initially attempted to move to run in South Down before being asked by Mr Stalford’s family to run in South Belfast following his sudden death early this year.

2022 NI Assembly election
The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole (second left) celebrates with his election team after being newly elected as an MLA (Liam McBurney/PA)

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole was the third MLA returned in South Belfast before the race narrowed to the two Alliance candidates, Paula Bradshaw and Kate Nicholl, Ulster Unionist candidate, Stephen McCarthy, and Ms Bailey.

Mr O’Toole also paid tribute to Mr Stalford.

He said it had been a “very difficult” election for his party, but said “there will be another day, another hour for social democratic and labour politics in this place”.

He also congratulated Sinn Fein and the Alliance Party, while expressing regret that Ms Bailey had not been returned, paying tribute to her work over the last six years, particularly her work on a climate change bill.

Ms Bradshaw was elected on the seventh stage of the count, and her party colleague, Ms Nicholl, joined her on the eighth stage.

Ms Nicholl, who is expecting a child, joked she was worried that she was going to go into labour, as she was declared elected.

She said she recognised others were disappointed following the count, particularly the Green Party, and pledged to work for them, too.

“We’re not to let them down,” she said.

Ms Nicholl, who is the current Belfast Lord Mayor, is also the first Stormont MLA to have been born in Zimbabwe.

“Our city is changing, diversity, and I really want to represent everyone in our city, to know they are valued, they are important and they matter.”

Ms Bailey tweeted her thanks to her supporters.

“It has been such a privilege to have been a South Belfast MLA. I am so proud of the team I have had with me & all we achieved in the time. Thank you to everyone who voted,” she tweeted.

