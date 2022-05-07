French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second five-year term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second five-year term

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 12.27pm
French President Emmanuel Macron (AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron (AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has been inaugurated for a second term, vowing to take action to avoid any further escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine and to promote France and Europe on the world stage.

Mr Macron was re-elected for another five years on April 24 in a run-off contest that saw him beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

He said at the Elysee palace in Paris: “The time ahead will be that of resolute action for France and for Europe.”

Emmanuel Macron
Mr Macron reviews military troops (AP)

Mr Macron also promised to “first take action to avoid any escalation following Russia’s aggression in Ukraine”.

The French leader pledged to “take action relentlessly with a goal, which is to be a more independent nation, to live better and to build our own French and European responses to the century’s challenges”.

He also promised to find a “fair method” to govern the country and ease social tensions by making the government and parliament work together with unions, associations and other people from the political, economic, social and cultural world.

Macron's inauguration
Mr Macron delivers a speech at the Elysee palace (AP)

For a president at ease with speaking for hours on end, Mr Macron’s speech was surprisingly short — and handwritten.

But afterwards, he took his time to chat individually with scores of guests.

While he presided over strict lockdowns and coronavirus vaccine mandates as the pandemic swept through France, most restrictions have now been lifted and there was no sign of masks or social distancing at Mr Macron’s inauguration.

Macron signs a document
Mr Macron signs a document during the ceremony, which followed his election win over his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen (AP)

The event seemed unusually child-friendly for French presidential ceremonies, with several dignitaries bringing their children – with at least two in baby strollers.

Mr Macron, 44, has no children of his own but has step-children and grandchildren, some of whom were present at the ceremony.

About 500 guests were invited to the ceremony. They came primarily from the world of politics, though also included actors, health care workers, military officers and former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Most of those who received a coveted invite to the event were white men in suits, despite a growing push for diversity in French politics.

Brigitte Macron
Brigitte Macron (AP)

Upon his arrival in the reception hall of the Elysee, Mr Macron winked at his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The president of the Constitutional Council read out the results of the election and Mr Macron was given the necklace of Grand Master of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, before making his speech.

He then went to the gardens of the Elysee palace and listened to 21 cannon shots being fired from the Invalides plaza to mark the event, in line with tradition.

Mr Macron also reviewed the military. Troops present at the ceremony included part of the crew of the Monge, the French navy’s second-biggest ship, which is key to France’s nuclear deterrent. It was notably used for the tests of France’s nuclear-capable submarine-launched M51 missiles.

The symbol can be seen as a show of force at times when France is deeply involved in efforts to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, having sent truck-mounted cannons and other heavy weapons.

Mr Macron’s second term will formally start on May 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier