Wanted man arrested in Spain over 2015 murder of teenager

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.05pm
David Ungi is one of NCA’s most wanted criminals (National Crime Agency/PA)
A fugitive wanted in connection with a 2015 murder of a teenager has been arrested in Spain.

David Ungi, 30, was arrested on Thursday with three other men at a shopping centre in Coin, Malaga, following a joint operation between British and Spanish forces, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Officers also seized a 9mm Ruger firearm and ammunition from a rucksack.

Ungi had been on the NCA’s “Most Wanted” list after the shooting of Vinny Waddington in Liverpool.

Mr Waddington was shot through a car window and rammed off his motorbike on Banks Road in Garston. Ungi left the UK less than 24 hours later, the NCA said.

Two men were convicted of the 18-year-old’s murder in 2016.

Ungi was also wanted in connection with the supply of heroin in the Liverpool area, the agency added.

Extradition proceedings are under way after he appeared at court in Malaga on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He is the third most wanted NCA target arrested in the last week, with Callum Halpin, who is accused of murder, being caught in Portugal on Monday and Alex Male, wanted on drugs charges, being arrested at Lisbon airport on Saturday.

Steve Reynolds, National Crime Agency regional manager in Spain, said: “Three of the UK’s most wanted fugitives being arrested in a week is a fantastic achievement.

“These arrests would not have been possible without close co-operation between police forces in the UK and our law enforcement colleagues in Spain and Portugal.

David Ungi
Extradition proceedings are under way after he appeared at court in Malaga on Friday and was remanded in custody (National Crime Agency/PA)

“There are still a number of fugitives on our most wanted list and they should know we will never give up and we’re never far behind them.”

Lord Ashcroft, founder and chair of the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Having this fugitive caught within days of two others is fantastic news and shows that the public, like us, want to protect our communities. It also proves how our joint Most Wanted campaign with the NCA to highlight those who are on the run is working successfully.

“If you know of someone who is on our list, please do the right thing and contact our charity either on the phone or online via our website. You’ll stay 100% anonymous. Always.”

The joint investigation was carried out by the Spanish authorities, the NCA, Merseyside Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

