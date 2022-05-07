David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.29pm
Aaron Ramsdale (left) has been getting advice from former Arsenal favourite David Seaman (John Walton/David Davies/PA)
Aaron Ramsdale (left) has been getting advice from former Arsenal favourite David Seaman (John Walton/David Davies/PA)

David Seaman has praised Aaron Ramsdale for taking his chance at Arsenal with both hands as he continues to tutor the England goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has established himself as first choice between the posts at the Emirates Stadium but, despite Seaman being a big fan, he is not afraid to dish out the tough love.

Signed from Sheffield United last summer for a reported £24million, plenty of eyebrows were raised as the Gunners brought in a goalkeeper with consecutive Premier League relegations on his CV.

“That, for me, is a brilliant experience. That experience of playing under pressure and a relegation fight, trust me, is a lot worse than going for titles.

“He’s just gone on and he’s just he’s getting better and better. His confidence is there for all to see.

“When Bruno Fernandes missed that penalty for Manchester United and he was charging up to him and giving it the full Martin Keown, I was like ‘hold on a bit Aaron, you didn’t even save it’ but that just shows that he motivates himself through things like that.”

Aaron Ramsdale enjoys showing his emotions during games.
Aaron Ramsdale enjoys showing his emotions during games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ramsdale quickly understood Seaman’s legacy upon joining Arsenal and the pair have been in regular contact, even appearing together in an advertisement for a local fish and chip shop.

Seaman is ready to offer his years of experience to Ramsdale and the other goalkeepers in the Arsenal ranks – but will not stop short of calling out errors in their games.

“We send text messages and stuff and we’ve had chats and things,” he added.

“I am there for him to learn and if there is anything he needs – not just with Aaron but all the goalkeepers at the club – that is what I’m there for, good and bad.

“I’m there as a mentor, I’ve got all sorts of experiences in my head that might maybe help them one day and it’s just nice to go back, it’s nice to be back involved coaching the under-23s and seeing the development of the club again.

“I was a little bit disappointed with him against Liverpool because he had made a mistake that cost a goal when he got down at his near post in a big game.

“He knew, I text him straight afterwards and there was a couple of ones before. I think there was one against Watford and I text him saying ‘you got away with that mate, make the most of it because sometimes you don’t get away with them at this level’.”

While looking to emulate Seaman’s achievements at Arsenal, Ramsdale will also have an eye on establishing himself with England.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman is coaching the England team for Soccer Aid 2022.
Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman is coaching the England team for Soccer Aid 2022 (Ian Walton/UnicefUK/PA)

Seaman collected 75 senior caps as he played at Euro 96 and Euro 2000 as well as the World Cups in 1998 and 2002.

He believes Ramsdale could give Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate a selection headache ahead of the World Cup later in the year – but that a lack of experience at international level is currently working against him.

“Aaron is certainly going to be putting pressure on Jordan Pickford, there’s no doubt about that,” added Seaman.

“But at the moment he has only played once for England, he has got one cap against San Marino and obviously didn’t have a great deal to do.

“It is that lack of experience and the fact that Jordan has done really well when he’s played for England. You can’t take that away from him.

Aaron Ramsdale's only England cap to date was in a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win in San Marino.
Aaron Ramsdale’s only England cap to date was in a 10-0 World Cup qualifying win in San Marino (Nick Potts/PA)

“A winter World Cup could benefit Aaron, there is a bit more time. I’m sure that that’s one of the things that’s on (England manager) Gareth’s (Southgate) mind. He does need to get a bit more experience for his goalkeepers.

“Even people like Nick Pope has only got about eight caps and that is not a lot. Hopefully now Aaron stays away from injury and starts putting the pressure on.”

Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 takes place on Sunday, June 12 at the London Stadium. 

socceraid.org.uk/tickets

