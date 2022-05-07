Front of bus smashed as it crashes into building in south London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Front of bus smashed as it crashes into building in south London

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 2.31pm
Police confirmed no-one was injured in the incident (Saba Ali/PA)
The front of a bus has been smashed after it collided with a building in south London.

Police were called at 12.39pm on Saturday to reports of a bus hitting a building on High Street in Sutton.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the collision and no-one was injured.

“Police were called at 12:39pm on Saturday May 7 to reports of a bus in collision with a building at High Street, Sutton,” police said in a statement.

“Safety cordons and closures were established while the damage to the building was assessed and a lamppost made safe.

“There were no arrests,” they added.

A picture posted to Twitter by an onlooker shows the front window of the bus shattered with a sign from the scaffolding above lying on the vehicle’s roof.

Sutton resident Saba Ali, 50, was travelling on a nearby bus when the accident occurred.

“There were a couple of police cars, there was a police car blocking the road off and diverting traffic,” Ms Ali said.

Bus crash Sutton
Police blocked off the road and were diverting traffic (Claire Bentley/PA)

“There was a fire engine on the way because they were concerned about the engine – that’s just what I heard a policeman say.

“It was quite chaotic – it’s a major bus route, there’s a lot of buses that go past.”

Ms Ali said the bus had driven into an apartment building “in the middle of being built” and that the front of the vehicle was “annihilated.”

“Completely smashed, the window – everything,” she said.

