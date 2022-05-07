Paul McGinn goal gives Hibs a point against Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Paul McGinn goal gives Hibs a point against Aberdeen

By Press Association
May 7 2022, 5.07pm
Hibernian’s Paul McGinn was on target (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian’s Paul McGinn was on target (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Paul McGinn’s late strike earned Hibernian a share of the spoils in a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

The defender levelled in the 83rd minute to cancel out David Bates’ opener for the visitors at the start of the second half.

The draw keeps Hibs’ hopes of finishing seventh alive, while Aberdeen – who are safe from relegation – dropped to 10th.

The hosts, who had defender Ryan Porteous available after serving a four-game league ban, started brightly.

Their first chance came after five minutes when an indirect free-kick was awarded close to goal after Joe Lewis picked up Declan Gallagher’s pass.

Joe Newell rolled the ball to Porteous but his fierce effort was diverted over the bar by Gallagher.

From the well-worked short corner, Newell found a pocket of space inside the area but his low drive was also blocked.

With Hibs owner Ron Gordon watching on, captain Paul Hanlon – making his 500th appearance, then headed wide from another corner.

Aberdeen sliced Hibs open with a fine move in the 22nd minute that culminated in Hanlon making a desperate block to deny Lewis Ferguson.

Connor Barron and Johnny Hayes combined to set up the Scotland international on the volley from 12 yards.

There was further action at both ends before the half was over. Aberdeen goalkeeper Lewis pulled off a fine save down to his right to tip Elias Melkersen’s low shot behind, before Matt Macey pushed Johnny Hayes’ audacious free-kick out for a corner at his near post.

In a lively start to the second period, Newell had an effort blocked by Gallagher from 18 yards when he should have got his shot away quicker after intercepting a slack Ferguson pass.

Aberdeen were then aggrieved that they were only awarded a free-kick instead of a penalty for Harry Clarke’s high boot on Ferguson right on the edge of the box.

But the away side were smiling in the 55th minute as they went ahead through Bates.

Hayes’ cross was knocked back in by Gallagher and the centre-half rifled a close-range effort into the net at the front post.

Hibs were struggling for ideas in the final third, although Josh Campbell forced Dons goalkeeper Lewis into action from a header from a Ewen Henderson corner.

The home side should have equalised in the 75th minute but Lewis pulled off a point-blank save after sub Funso Ojo inadvertently headed the ball straight to Newell inside the six-yard box.

Hibs levelled in the 83rd minute when McGinn lashed in a front-post effort home after latching on to James Scott’s knock down.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier