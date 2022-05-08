Man fatally shot after throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man fatally shot after throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 4.31am
Officers have shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in North Carolina (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP)
Officers have shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in North Carolina (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP)

Officers have shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails and setting cars on fire near a police station in North Carolina.

The confrontation began after an officer observed a man lighting vehicles on fire in a parking lot near a district station in Raleigh, some 150 miles north east of Charlotte, at around 1.20 pm (6.20 pm UK), Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

The officer called for assistance and three other officers came to help, she said, and the man was ordered to stop. Ms Patterson said the man continued to throw Molotov cocktails, ultimately tossing one near an officer close to him.

“Multiple officers then discharged their weapons and the individual was struck multiple times,” Ms Patterson said.

Police work on Rock Quarry Road by Olde Birch Drive, near a police station
Police, fire and other emergency response vehicles swarmed the street afterward and the stretch of road remained close for several hours (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer/AP)

Police then moved the man away from two vehicles that had become engulfed in flames and attempted life-saving efforts. He was rushed by paramedics to a hospital but died. He was not immediately identified.

Body cameras were active, as well as cameras outside the police station that captured events, Ms Patterson said, adding she did not have any immediate information on the number of shots fired or how many had struck the man.

She thanked firefighters for quickly arriving and putting out the flames.

Although the chief did not elaborate on the vehicles burned, news photographs showed a police vehicle with what appeared to be a blackened and heavily damaged engine bay being towed away.

Ms Patterson said an investigation is ongoing and more details of the shooting would be released in a report in coming days.

The FBI was notified in keeping with department policy and the investigation’s findings will be submitted to the Wake County district attorney.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier