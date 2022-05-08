Prospect of nationalist first minister an ‘almost emotional moment’ – McDonald

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prospect of nationalist first minister an ‘almost emotional moment’ – McDonald

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 3.45pm
Mary Lou McDonald (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mary Lou McDonald (Liam McBurney/PA)

The prospect of the first nationalist first minister at Stormont is an “almost emotional moment”, according to Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald.

She was speaking after a historic election result saw her party become the first nationalist or republican party to top the poll at Stormont.

ULSTER Election
(PA Graphics)

Sinn Fein finished with 27 seats, ahead of the DUP which dropped from 28 to 25 seats.

The centre-ground Alliance Party saw a surge in its vote to finish as the third biggest party at Stormont with 17 seats.

2022 NI Assembly election
Elected Alliance Party candidates Kate Nicholl, Naomi Long and Paula Bradshaw (Liam McBurney/PA)

The new party order means Sinn Fein is entitled to nominate the next first minister.

However under Assembly rules, the DUP, as the next largest party, must nominate a deputy first minister for the joint office for Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill to become first minister.

Ms McDonald described the significance of the moment as “not really around Sinn Fein”.

“It’s more the fact that in the north, and bear in mind the state at partition a century ago, the northern state was established to guarantee a perpetual inbuilt unionist majority to ensure that nobody like Michelle O’Neill would ever be first minister,” she told RTE on Sunday.

“And at the weekend that glass ceiling has been smashed to smithereens.

“We have… I would describe as almost an emotional response from nationalists living in the north, particularly older citizens, because they understand, having lived through the worst of days, the significance of that development.

“But I think for everybody, right across the north, right across Ireland, it is to be celebrated as a moment of equality. A huge expression of how far we’ve come that now the highest office in the land is beyond the reach of nobody, and is the prerogative or the preserve of nobody. And I think that’s a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

Before the election, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson did not confirm if he would nominate a deputy first minister in the event of a first minister from Sinn Fein.

2022 NI Assembly election
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is demanding action from the UK Government over the Northern Ireland Protocol before entering a new executive.

Ms McDonald said there “has to be an executive” to respond to the cost-of-living crisis and to reform the health service.

“The idea there’s anybody, any political party, the DUP, or anybody else, would be content to stand on the sidelines or create a delay, and say to people that they have to suffer on, and that they have to wait and wait for the executive to give them just a little bit of breathing room, is completely unacceptable and I think would be meet with very widespread dismay,” she said.

ULSTER Election
(PA Graphics)

“So what needs to happen is everybody needs to get back to work. Michelle O’Neill will lead our team to the assembly tomorrow, the new team of MLAs will sign in, and we are ready, good to go to get the work done.

“And what needs to happen is the appointment of a first minister, of the deputy first minister, of the speaker, and we frankly need to get on with the business.

“The issue around the protocol is clearly one that is of concern to a section of unionist opinion. It is not the driving issue.”

