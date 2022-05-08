Hopefully we can be back in Europe – David Moyes has high hopes for West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Hopefully we can be back in Europe – David Moyes has high hopes for West Ham

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 4.55pm
David Moyes’ side are seventh (Joe Giddens/PA)
David Moyes’ side are seventh (Joe Giddens/PA)

David Moyes targeted a return to Europe for West Ham after they bounced back from their Thursday night heartbreak and reignited the race for the Premier League top six with a thumping 4-0 win at Norwich.

The Hammers arrived at Carrow Road licking their wounds after their painful Europa League semi-final defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt three days earlier.

But Norwich, condemned to relegation by defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, were less Frankfurt and more Frank Spencer with goalkeeper Tim Krul having a nightmare.

Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat at Brighton has left the door open for West Ham to snatch sixth place and qualify for the Europa League again next season.

Thanks to Norwich’s generosity they are now three points behind United, with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Moyes said: “I think considering all the things that happened in midweek and how our emotions were, it was a really good result.

“I thought the team started very well and gave us a decent platform to go and work from.

“To say Thursday was a big blow wouldn’t do it justice, how we feel. So to get us back today with that result was great credit to the players.

“We could’ve played better, could’ve scored more goals. But we got the job done and got three good points.

“Let’s be fair, we’ve got Manchester City and Brighton to play, and Brighton have just beaten Manchester United, so that’s why I thought today was really important.

“But we’re back in it, back in there fighting and trying to be sixth or seventh with a bit of luck, and hopefully we can be back in Europe.”

Krul was badly at fault for goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio to leave his side 2-0 down after half an hour.

West Ham were three up by half-time thanks to Benrahma’s second, and Manuel Lanzini added the fourth from the penalty spot after handball by Jacob Sorensen.

Jarrod Bowen set up the first three goals and is now the first West Ham player to register 10 goals and 10 assists in one season since Paolo Di Canio 22 years ago.

Canaries boss Dean Smith admitted Norwich’s defending let them down badly again.

“We know we are in the Championship next season and if you give goals like that away and give teams a head start it’s going to be tough,” he said.

“Tim’s our most experienced Premier League player, he knows when he’s made a mistake and he’ll hold his hands up.

“The third goal sums up where we were, where our minds are. You can feel sorry for yourselves but we didn’t get any pressure on and the goal came from that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier