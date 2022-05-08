Thorbjorn Olesen produces stunning eagle-birdie finish to win British Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thorbjorn Olesen produces stunning eagle-birdie finish to win British Masters

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 5.47pm
Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen won the Betfred British Masters with a stunning finish at The Belfry (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thorbjorn Olesen won the Betfred British Masters in barely believable fashion with a stunning eagle-birdie finish for the second day running at The Belfry.

Olesen took a three-shot lead into the final round but struggled with a hook all day and was four over par after 16 holes.

With Sebastian Soderberg in the clubhouse on nine under, Olesen needed to play the last two holes in two under just to force a play-off, but went one better by holing from 28 feet for an eagle on the par-five 17th and 35 feet across the green on the last.

Olesen was understandably almost at a loss for words after securing his first win since 2018, just six months after he was cleared of sexually assaulting a woman on a British Airways flight in July 2019.

The 32-year-old claimed he turned into an “automaton” and was not in control of his body after drinking and taking prescription-only sleeping pills before a flight from Nashville to London, following a tournament in Memphis.

Olesen was ranked 62nd in the world at the time of the incident but began the week 376th and had admitted on Saturday evening he would feel the nerves of attempting to claim his sixth DP World Tour title.

“It’s a massive tournament won by so many great names so it’s a privilege to have my name on the trophy,” Olesen said.

“It was obviously a pretty tough day and hit a lot of shots to the left. I was really struggling. I somehow just kept going, and yeah, what a finish. Incredible.

“Standing on 17, I’m thinking I can make birdie, birdie and maybe get into a play-off. But obviously when I got the chance on 17, I prefer to take that. 18 is a tough hole, so par is a good score obviously. I just gave it everything.”

Richie Ramsay had earlier looked set for victory when he birdied the 17th to reach 10 under, only for the 38-year-old Scot to find the water in front of the green with his approach to the 18th and run up a costly double bogey.

