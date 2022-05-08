Pep Guardiola confirms Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker out for run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola confirms Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker out for run-in

By Press Association
May 8 2022, 8.27pm Updated: May 9 2022, 2.49am
Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City’s win over Newcastle came at a price (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City's win over Newcastle came at a price (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kyle Walker will play no further part in a title run-in he feels “everyone in this country” wants Liverpool to win.

The triple injury blow has taken the gloss off what was otherwise a “perfect afternoon” for City as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday to move three points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Dias was forced off at half-time at the Etihad Stadium with a muscular problem, joining Stones and Walker, who were already sidelined with thigh and ankle injuries respectively, on the casualty list.

Guardiola said: “Ruben, Kyle and John are out for the end of the season. Next pre-season maybe they will be ready.”

City had been given the opportunity to earn some breathing space at the top of the table after quadruple-chasing Liverpool were held to a draw by Tottenham on Saturday.

The two sides have been locked in a tight title race but with just three games left to play, and a now superior goal difference, City look to be in firm control.

Afterwards Guardiola took aim at what he perceived as favourable coverage of the Merseysiders’ challenge.

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, the Spaniard said: “One week ago, we were in front, (but) everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone.

“Of course Liverpool have an incredible history, in Europe and competitions. Not in Premier League, just won one in 30 years. But it is not a problem at all. The situation is what it is.”

City were impressive as they swept Newcastle aside in a superb response to their heartbreaking Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid in midweek.

Raheem Sterling struck twice while Rodri, Aymeric Laporte and Phil Foden also got on the scoresheet.

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Aymeric Laporte (left) was on the scoresheet in the emphatic win over Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I am very pleased,” said Guardiola, whose side now travel to Wolves on Wednesday. “It was a perfect afternoon.

“Just before the start of the game I felt the crowd were disappointed but not grumpy or upset about who we are as a team.

“What we have done today we have done the last five years every three days. Three more points, three games left, one competition to play.

“We have big problems at the back because we have just three defenders for these three games but we are going to try to do it.

“Wednesday becomes absolutely a final, final, final for us. If we are able to win maybe we are able to arrive in the last game, at home, with our people and try to make back-to-back (titles).

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe admitted his side were second best against Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Still, of course, everything can happen in football. If it can happen in 56 seconds three days ago it can happen in three games.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe conceded his side were beaten by the better team but denied they were already thinking about their summer holidays having pulled well clear of the relegation battle.

Howe said: “We tried to be positive but you can’t make individual mistakes here. If you do that you’ll concede, and we did.

“Those small details matter and they punished us. There’s no better learning curve than playing Liverpool (last week) and Manchester City. They’ve taught us a lot about potential areas we need to improve.

“We can’t be too negative about today. I can assure everybody we are not on the beach. We have just played two world-class teams and got beaten.”

