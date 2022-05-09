Chrissy Teigen sends message of support to those who struggle with Mother’s Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chrissy Teigen sends message of support to those who struggle with Mother’s Day

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 9.09am
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)
Chrissy Teigen (Ian West/PA)

Chrissy Teigen sent a message of support to those who struggle with Mother’s Day as she remembered her late son, calling him her “angel baby”.

The model and TV presenter shared photos of her six-year-old daughter Luna and son Miles, three, on Instagram to celebrate the day in the US while honouring her son Jack.

The 36-year-old suffered a miscarriage in September 2020 after being taken to hospital with excessive bleeding.

She posted a photo of Luna excitedly rollerblading and another of Miles curled up on the sofa sleeping, and wrote: “The two things I have done right in their most natural states.

“Someday I will have them both with me in one photo where they don’t look like hostages.

“Also thinking of my angel baby and sending love to anyone who has a hard time with days like today. love u guys.”

Teigen and her pop star husband, John Legend, have been open about their heartbreak after the loss of Jack and shared emotional photos of them saying goodbye to the baby on the one-year anniversary of the miscarriage.

The model also shared a photo of herself with her mother Pepper, who often features in the TV star’s cooking videos on social media, in a separate post with a heart emoji.

Legend celebrated his wife in a post of his own, describing her as “the best mommy our kids could ask for”.

The All Of Me singer, 43, posted a series of photos of Teigen with the children and wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to @chrissyteigen, my love, my partner and the best mommy our kids could ask for.

“We’re so grateful for you. You make all of our lives better – full of love, joy and adventure.”

Teigen jokingly commented: “The ultimate mother’s day gift would be carousel photo approval!!!”

