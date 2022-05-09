EuroMillions jackpot of £184m up for grabs on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EuroMillions jackpot of £184m up for grabs on Tuesday

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.01pm
The UK’s biggest-ever lottery winner could be crowned on Tuesday with a £184 million EuroMillions jackpot up for grabs.

The winning ticket-holder’s fortune would instantly outstrip those of footballers Harry Kane (£33 million) and Paul Pogba (£64 million) combined.

The jackpot would buy four Caribbean islands, with a few million to spare, or the equivalent of 11 six-bedroom luxury properties in London’s affluent Hyde Park.

If there is a single winner of Tuesday’s jackpot, they would be catapulted to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

Only fourteen players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the current record-holder an anonymous winner of £170 million in October 2019.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “We could be looking at The National Lottery’s biggest ever winner this Tuesday!

“This massive amount could not only change a winner’s life, but would make a huge difference to their friends, family and community.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on stand-by to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey. Make sure you grab your ticket early!”

To be in with a chance to win, players are urged to buy their tickets before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

If no-one wins on Tuesday and the jackpot continues to roll over, the EuroMillions prize will be capped once it reaches 230 million euro (£196.5 million), which it would likely hit on Friday’s draw.

Once it reaches the cap and assuming it continues not to be won, the jackpot will stay at 230 million euro for a further four draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw.

