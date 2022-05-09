Monday ‘last chance to enjoy barbecue this week’, says Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Monday ‘last chance to enjoy barbecue this week’, says Met Office

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.09pm
Two women sit in the sun in Whitehall Gardens, Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Two women sit in the sun in Whitehall Gardens, Westminster (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Monday could be the “last chance” to enjoy a barbecue this week on what the Met Office said could be the hottest day of the year so far.

Areas of Britain are forecast to be warmer than Crete, but temperatures may drop as early as Tuesday, when “breezy and showery” weather takes hold.

Meteorologist Richard Miles said temperatures could reach the mid-20s in London and the South East on Monday – above average for early May.

“Get your barbecuing done if you’re in the South, that’s going to be your last chance for a couple of days,” he said.

Noting that Britain could enjoy its warmest day of the year, Mr Miles advised people to take precautions against the sun.

The previous record temperature for 2022 – 23.4C – was set on Good Friday in St James’s Park in London.

Mr Miles said: “People should be sensible, using sunscreen, but the majority of people today are not going to see blazing sunshine. More like sunny breaks than extended clear skies.

“You should always take precautions for the effects of ultraviolet, you can still get it even through hazy and cloudy conditions.”

The picture is mixed elsewhere, with rain lashing the North of England and temperatures in Scotland peaking around the mid-teens.

As showers gradually shift south and move up from the South West, London and South East England are likely to face rain on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“You could see a shower anywhere,” Mr Miles said, adding that the rain would be “heavy, especially given how dry it’s been”.

Temperatures are not expected to creep above 20C again until the weekend, when May is likely to resume its “warming trend”.

