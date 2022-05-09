Lawyer: Alleged Mali extremist was only following orders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lawyer: Alleged Mali extremist was only following orders

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 12.25pm
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, a Malian rebel accused of policing a brutal Islamic regime in the Malian city of Timbukti after rebels overran the historic desert city in 2012 (Piroschka van de Wouw/AP)
A lawyer for an alleged extremist accused of involvement in crimes including rape and torture in the northern Malian city of Timbuktu a decade ago said he was just a police officer carrying out court orders who could have been killed for disobeying.

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have argued that the defendant, Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud, was a “key figure” in a reign of terror after al-Qaida-linked rebels overran the Malian desert city in 2012.

But defence lawyer Melinda Taylor said the accused was merely a member of the Islamic police force – at a time when the Malian authorities were in disarray – who was “obliged to respect and execute the decisions of the Islamic tribunal”.

Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud in The Hague
Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud in The Hague (Piroschka van de Wouw/Pool/AP)

Ms Taylor said that had he disobeyed the court orders, he would “have risked being branded a traitor and a spy” and might have been executed.

Any attempt to flee Mali would have put his family at risk, she said.

Al Hassan, who sat in court wearing a white headscarf, is charged with involvement in crimes including rape, torture, persecution, enforced marriages and sexual slavery committed from April 2012 until the end of January 2013.

He allegedly was a key member of Ansar Dine, an Islamic extremist group linked to al-Qaida that held power in northern Mali at the time.

A French-led military operation in 2013 forced the group from power, though rebel elements have continued to stage attacks on Malian and international forces.

The trial is the second case at the ICC linked to Ansar Dine’s brutal occupation of Timbuktu.

A member of the group, Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi, was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment for attacking nine mausoleums and a mosque door in the city in 2012.

