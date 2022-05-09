Achilles injury forces Naomi Osaka to withdraw from Italian Open

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this week’s Italian Open with an Achilles injury.

The four-time grand slam champion sustained the problem at the Madrid Open last week and struggled during a second-round loss to Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Osaka said in a statement: “Unfortunately I’m going to have to withdraw from Rome as the injury which I picked up last week in Madrid hasn’t healed yet. It’s an Achilles injury so I need to be careful, especially in advance of Roland Garros.”

Stan Wawrinka was a winner again in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Meanwhile, veteran Stan Wawrinka claimed his first victory since last year’s Australian Open over 14th seed Reilly Opelka.

Wawrinka, 37, was off the tour for just over a year following surgery on his foot, making his comeback at the end of March.

Opelka, a semi-finalist in Rome last year, looked to be in control at a set and a break up but Wawrinka battled his way back into the match and turned things around impressively against the giant American to win 3-6 7-5 6-2.