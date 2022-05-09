‘Z’ sign shown off as Serbs stage pro-Russia marches amid Victory Day ceremonies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Z’ sign shown off as Serbs stage pro-Russia marches amid Victory Day ceremonies

By Press Association
May 9 2022, 2.02pm
People hold a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a letter Z during the Victory Day ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday May 9 2022 (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Pro-Russia marches have been staged in Serbia and the Serb-run entity in Bosnia — both traditional allies of Moscow in the Balkans — amid ceremonies to mark the defeat of Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Serbia organised military jet flyovers and officials laid wreaths as part of the commemorations.

A Serbian cabinet minister and Russia’s ambassador to Serbia joined dozens of people in the Moscow-backed march in Belgrade, an annual event mirroring the one held in Russia to honour Second World War victims.

Marchers carried a cardboard figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a big ‘Z’ sign symbolising support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Women hold pictures of relatives killed in the Second World War
Serbia’s minister without portfolio, Nenad Popovic, who is openly pro-Russian, said Serbia and Russia “always have been on the right side of history” as he joined in the march, where people carry portraits of relatives who died fighting Axis forces.

Pro-Russia flags and banners could be seen at a Victory Day gathering in the southern Serbian city of Nis, regional N1 television said.

Serbia has joined condemnation of the Russian attack at the United Nations, but has refused to impose sanctions against Moscow — despite formally seeking to join the European Union.

Pro-Russian sentiment and support for the invasion remain high in Serbia and among the Bosnian Serbs whose populist leaders have fostered close relations with Mr Putin.

A man holds a picture cut out of Russian President Vladimir Putin
In the main Bosnian Serb town of Banja Luka, top officials and the Russian ambassador in Bosnia took part in the march, which included banners openly supporting the Russian invasion and “the fight against Nazism in Ukraine and the world”.

The banners echoed Mr Putin’s argument for launching the attack that since February 24 has killed thousands, displaced millions and inflicted widespread devastation on Ukrainian towns, cities and villages.

The Ukrainian embassy in Belgrade criticised Serbia in a statement, saying embassy officials marked Victory Day on Sunday — and without the presence of Serbian officials.

The embassy, the statement said, “does not have the moral right and human desire to honour the victims of World War II together with the representatives of the criminal Putin regime”.

