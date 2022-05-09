Nick Cave announces the death of his son Jethro Lazenby aged 31 By Press Association May 9 2022, 5.17pm Nick Cave announces the death of his son aged 31 (Aaron Chown/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Singer Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro at the age of 31. The Bad Seeds musician, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, said his son had “passed away”. In a statement, the frontman said: “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away. Nick Cave with his children Luke and Jethro (Ian West/PA) “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.” Fashion model Jethro had previously been jailed following an assault on his mother Beau Lazenby, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the Guardian. It is the second family tragedy for Cave, following the accidental death in 2015 of one of his twin sons Arthur, who was 15. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Parents of man who died after eating pizza call for better allergen warnings Anfield tributes paid to absent Cristiano Ronaldo following death of newborn son Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announce tragic death of baby boy Australian golfer Jack Newton dies aged 72