Parents’ fear post-Covid mental health epidemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Parents’ fear post-Covid mental health epidemic

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.04am Updated: May 10 2022, 1.01am
The survey showed the impact of lockdowns on children’s social skills and confidence (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The survey showed the impact of lockdowns on children’s social skills and confidence (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Three in four parents say they are worried about their child’s mental health following the pandemic, a new survey has found.

The survey of more than 2,000 parents, commissioned by BBC Bitesize and Netmums, found that 74% of parents are concerned about their child’s mental health, with the same proportion reporting that their child’s mental health had become a greater priority for them since the pandemic.

Nearly half, 44%, said that their child had experienced mental health challenges, and 46% said their child had been lonely because of the pandemic.

The results also showed the impact of lockdowns on children’s social skills and confidence.

In total, 48% reported that their child was having difficulties with friendships and socialising, and two in three – 66% – said that their child had been anxious about not being able to see friends and family as often as they usually would.

Nearly three in 10 – 28% – said that their child’s mental health had deteriorated over the last six months.

BBC Bitesize’s Parents Toolkit and Netmums have launched a collaboration, #LetsTalkAboutChildMentalHealth, connecting parents with mental health experts, as well as providing information to help them talk to their child about mental health.

A Mental Health First Aid Kit will be available for families needing to access help, and educational psychologist Laverne Antrobus will give advice to parents on how to discuss the issue with their children.

The charity YoungMinds will also provide tips on how to encourage children to engage with life outside the home post-pandemic.

Helen Foulkes, head of content production from BBC Bitesize, said: “The statistics speak for themselves, concerns about child mental health and the overall wellbeing of families post-pandemic are reaching a crunch point.”

Netmums editorial director Anne-Marie O’Leary said: “Parents have told us since the earliest days of the pandemic that their children’s mental health was becoming a growing concern.”

She added that the latest research “evidences just how severe the cumulative impact of two years of interrupted schooling and social distancing measures has been”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]