Supplies launched to China’s new space station for next crew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Supplies launched to China’s new space station for next crew

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 7.39am
A Tianzhou-4 spacecraft docks with China’s under-construction space station, as seen on a video screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing, on Tuesday May 10 2022 (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua/AP)
A Tianzhou-4 spacecraft docks with China’s under-construction space station, as seen on a video screen at the Beijing Aerospace Control Centre in Beijing, on Tuesday May 10 2022 (Guo Zhongzheng/Xinhua/AP)

A Chinese cargo vessel has docked with the country’s under-construction space station ahead of a new three-person crew expected to arrive next month.

The Tianzhou-4 spacecraft was slung into space atop a Long March-7 Y5 rocket at 1.56am on Tuesday from the Wenchang Launch Base in the southern island province of Hainan.

State media said it docked with the station about seven hours later.

The cargo vessel was carrying supplies for the next crew’s six-month stay, along with research equipment and spare parts for maintaining the station.

The station’s last crew returned to Earth last month after six months on the station, marking China’s longest space mission to date.

China intends to finish building the station this year with the addition of two laboratory modules in July and October to link with the Tianhe living module that was launched in April 2021.

Another cargo craft, the Tianzhou-3, remains docked with the station.

China’s space programme launched its first astronaut into orbit in 2003, making China only the third country to do so using its own resources after the former Soviet Union and the US.

It has landed robot rovers on the moon and placed one on Mars last year.

China has also returned samples from the moon, and officials have discussed a possible crewed mission there.

The government announced in 2020 that China’s first reusable spacecraft had landed following a test flight but no photos or details have been released.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to US unease that its space programme is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

The Shenzhou 14 crewed mission is scheduled to launch next month for a six-month stay.

Towards the end of that mission, three more astronauts will be launched aboard Shenzhou 15 for a further six months, with the two crews overlapping for three to five days, marking the first time the station has had six people aboard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier