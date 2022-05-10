Slight improvement in A&E waiting times but target still missed, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Slight improvement in A&E waiting times but target still missed, figures show

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 10.59am
There has been a slight improvement in hospital A&E waiting times, the latest figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)
There has been a slight improvement in hospital A&E waiting times, the latest figures show (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Just 71.6% of patients attending Scotland’s A&E departments were seen within the Scottish Government’s four-hour target, new statistics show.

Figures from Public Health Scotland, covering the week up to May 1, show a slight increase from 70.2% for the same measurement the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure at least 95% of patients attending emergency departments are seen and admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

However, this target has not been hit since July 2020.

Of the 25,692 A&E attendances recorded across Scotland, 677 patients waited more than 12 hours to be seen.

Some 1,741 patients spent more than eight hours in an A&E department, while 7,286 waited for more than four hours.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman, Dr Sandesh Gulhane, said: “The relentlessly grim stats on the state of Scotland’s A&E wards just keep coming, while the Health Secretary watches on like a helpless bystander rather than the man whose job it is to find solutions.

“But he can’t continue to fall back on his flimsy and inadequate Covid Recovery Plan when almost 100 people per day are having to wait more than 12 hours to be seen, because we know these excess delays inevitably lead to avoidable deaths.

“It is not just rival politicians pointing out how intolerable things are. In the last week, we’ve had a senior doctor describe the situation on our A&E wards as horrific and the Royal College of Emergency Medicine refer to a broken health system in dire crisis.

“Humza Yousaf must belatedly come up with a coherent plan for tackling the crisis.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These figures show that performance in our A&E departments continues to improve. This follows recent changes allowing boards to safely de-escalate Covid-related infection and prevention control measures with the aim of easing patient flows.

“We are also continuing to enhance capacity for Hospital at Home, and a range of other services which allow people to be treated at home rather than in hospital. Although the situation may continue to fluctuate, we expect pressures on A&E to ease as Covid cases in hospital continue to decline.

“Scotland has the best performing A&Es in the UK. In fact, Scotland’s A&Es have outperformed those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.

“Hospitals continue to face capacity issues as a result of high demand, staff absence and reduced beds due to infection control requirements, while high numbers of patients presenting who are acutely unwell is leading to a longer length of time spent in hospital and impacting on flow.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier