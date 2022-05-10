Indonesian sailors find £66m of cocaine floating at sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indonesian sailors find £66m of cocaine floating at sea

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.10pm
In this photo released by the Indonesian Navy, members of the National Narcotics Agency and Indonesian Navy officials check packages containing 179 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) of cocaine worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($82.6 million) during a media conference at the Western Fleet headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 9, 2022. Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday made the country’s biggest cocaine seizure so far after finding the plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea, the navy said. (Indonesian Navy via AP)
In this photo released by the Indonesian Navy, members of the National Narcotics Agency and Indonesian Navy officials check packages containing 179 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds) of cocaine worth 1.2 trillion rupiah ($82.6 million) during a media conference at the Western Fleet headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 9, 2022. Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday made the country's biggest cocaine seizure so far after finding the plastic packages of the drugs floating at sea, the navy said. (Indonesian Navy via AP)

Sailors deployed to secure travel during the Eid al-Fitr holiday have made Indonesia’s biggest cocaine seizure after finding plastic packages of the drug floating at sea, the navy said.

Indonesia is a major hub for drug trafficking in south-east Asia and has strict drug laws, with convicted smugglers sometimes executed by firing squad.

Four black packages containing 179kg (394lb) of cocaine, worth 1.2 trillion rupiah (£66 million), were found floating near Merak port on Java island on Sunday, the navy’s deputy chief of staff said at a news conference.

Smuggling drugs by throwing packages and a buoy into the sea is a common tactic, Vice Admiral Ahmadi Heri Purwono said.

Smugglers are likely to have put the drugs in the water near a port for them to be moved by speedboat and were monitoring the packages when they were seized by the navy, he added.

Indonesia Drugs Smuggling
Navy personnel display packages of cocaine (Indonesian Navy/AP)

“This is a spectacular seizure of cocaine, considering its huge value and the impact on the people as a result of the illicit drugs,” Adm Purwono said.

No one has been arrested, and authorities are still investigating.

The officers who spotted the package were among 5,000 navy personnel deployed to secure Eid al-Fitr homecomings.

Millions of Indonesians celebrate the holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan by traveling to see their families across the vast archipelago.

The UN drug office says Indonesia is a major smuggling hub in part because international drug syndicates target its young population.

Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency estimates there are 5.6 million drug users in the country of 270 million people.

Most of the more than 150 people on Indonesia’s death row were convicted of drug crimes. About a third are foreigners.

Its last executions were in 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were shot by a firing squad.

