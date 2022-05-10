Concern mounts for teen missing for two weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Concern mounts for teen missing for two weeks

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 12.57pm
Madison has been missing from the Bristol area since April 26 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)
Madison has been missing from the Bristol area since April 26 (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old girl missing for 14 days.

Madison, known as Maddie, vanished on April 26 after leaving her foster parents’ address in Southmead, Bristol, to say she was going to the shops.

She has been known to use social media to meet people who might give her money and a place to stay, Avon and Somerset Police said.

She is described as white, about 5ft tall and of an average build with shoulder-length brown hair.

Madison
Madison is known to use social media to meet people to provide her with money and a place to stay, police say (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Detective Inspector Stuart Toms said: “(Maddie) is a vulnerable teenage girl who is at risk of being exploited and we urgently need the public’s help to locate her and make sure she’s OK.

“Maddie – if you see this please let someone know you’re safe and well. Your family, foster parents and friends are worried about you.”

He added: “Maddie is very active on social media but she changes her accounts frequently.

“As well as appealing to anyone who might see Maddie to contact us, we’re also keen to hear from anyone who sees her online to get in touch.”

Anyone who sees Maddie is asked to call 999, quoting reference 5222098703.

Those who have information about her whereabouts or spots her online is asked to call 101, quoting the same reference number.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier