Tribunal considers complaints made by ex-police chiefs against PSNI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Tribunal considers complaints made by ex-police chiefs against PSNI

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 2.06pm Updated: May 10 2022, 2.36pm
Police Service Northern Ireland (PA)
Police Service Northern Ireland (PA)

Tribunal judges who examine allegations about covert investigations are considering complaints made by two former senior police officers against the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Former West Yorkshire chief constable Mark Gilmore, an ex-PSNI officer, and retired PSNI assistant chief constable Duncan McCausland, have asked the specialist Investigatory Powers Tribunal to examine their concerns about the way they were investigated by the PSNI during an anti-corruption inquiry.

Three tribunal judges oversaw a preliminary hearing in London on Tuesday and said they hoped for a trial in Belfast in July.

Mark Gilmore
Former West Yorkshire Police chief constable Mark Gilmore (Nick Ansell/PA)

A barrister acting as counsel to the tribunal told judges that the inquiry had been named Operation Henley.

“This was a major investigation which was concerned with allegations of an attempt to subvert a procurement exercise relating to the supply of police vehicles,” Rosemary Davidson told judges Sir Richard McLaughlin, Professor Graham Zellick and Desmond Browne QC, in a written explanatory note.

“It was alleged that efforts had been made to influence the outcome of the procurement exercise in favour of a Northern Ireland-based company called Donnelly Brothers.”

She said judges would have to examine provisions in the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act and were “likely” to be asked whether information had been “covertly” obtained and  “covertly” disclosed.

Investiture at Buckingham Palace
Duncan McCausland is made an OBE by the Prince of Wales (PA)

The tribunal litigation marks the latest chapter of a story dating back several years.

Mr Gilmore and Mr McCausland were among nine people interviewed by detectives in the 2014 investigation into bribery and misconduct in public office in relation to the vehicles supply contract.

No charges were ultimately brought against any of the men interviewed – all of whom denied any wrongdoing.

A note on the tribunal website explains that it is a judicial body which operates independently of government to provide a “right of redress for anyone who believes they have been a victim of unlawful action by a public authority using covert investigative techniques”.

The note says the tribunal has a UK-wide jurisdiction and is the “appropriate forum” to consider complaints about any conduct by or on behalf of the “UK Intelligence Community”.

Ms Davidson said in her explanatory note that Mr Gilmore and Mr McCausland were concerned about the behaviour of a detective inspector.

She said judges had been provided with statements alleging that the inspector had asked a manager at a police recreational complex, and another member of staff, to “carry out observations in relation to” Mr Gilmore and Mr McCausland when they were at the complex.

Ms Davidson indicated that the inspector disputed allegations made against him.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]