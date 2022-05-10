Seasonal H1N1 virus ‘may have descended from Spanish flu strain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seasonal H1N1 virus ‘may have descended from Spanish flu strain’

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.02pm
Seasonal H1N1 flu may have descended from Spanish flu strain, a study has found (PA)
The seasonal human flu virus called H1N1 – or swine flu – may have descended from the 1918 Spanish flu strain, new research suggests.

The findings are based on the analysis of samples collected in Europe during the 1918 pandemic, which was the deadliest respiratory pandemic of the 20th century and killed 50-100 million people.

An international research team from Robert Koch Institute, University of Leuven, Charite Berlin and many others revealed more details on the biology of the H1N1 flu virus.

The team detected mutations in the make-up of the virus that may have helped it better adapt to human hosts.

They also found evidence of a spread of the virus between continents.

Sebastien Calvignac-Spencer and colleagues analysed 13 lung specimens from different individuals stored in historical archives of museums in Germany and Austria, collected between 1901 and 1931.

This included six samples collected in 1918 and 1919.

The authors suggest genetic differences between the samples are consistent with a combination of local transmission and long-distance dispersal events.

They compared genomes from before and after the pandemic’s peak which indicate there is a variation in a specific gene associated with resistance to antiviral responses and could have enabled the virus’ adaptation to humans.

The authors also conducted molecular clock modelling, which allows evolutionary timescales to be estimated, and suggest that all genomic segments of the seasonal H1N1 flu could be directly descended from the initial 1918 pandemic strain.

According to the researchers, this contradicts other hypotheses about how the seasonal flu emerged.

Dr Calvignac-Spencer, said: “Our results in a nutshell show that there was genomic variation during that pandemic.

“And when we interpret it, we detect a clear signal for frequent transcontinental dispersal.

“We also show that there’s not any evidence for lineage replacement between the waves – like we see today with Sars-CoV-2 variants that replace one another.

“And another thing that we uncovered with the sequences and new statistical models is that the subsequent seasonal flu virus that went on circulating after the pandemic might well have directly evolved from the pandemic virus entirely.”

The findings are published in Nature Communications.

