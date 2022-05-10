Jury retraces final steps of police community support officer killed on dog walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jury retraces final steps of police community support officer killed on dog walk

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.17pm
Julia James (Kent Police/PA)
Julia James (Kent Police/PA)

A jury has retraced the final steps of a police community support officer who was beaten to death while walking her dog.

Julia James, 53, died from head injuries near Ackholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown in Kent, on April 27 last year.

On Tuesday jurors in the trial of Callum Wheeler, who is accused of her murder, were taken to Mrs James’s former home and along the footpath where she walked that day with her Jack Russell dog Toby.

The path led from a gate at the end of her garden, through a wooded area and along the edge of a farmer’s field.

Mrs James’s exact final movements were recorded by her smart watch.

She walked along an uneven path at the edge of the field and on to a bridle path at the edge of Ackholt Wood to a place known for an abundance of butterflies, that she and her husband Paul called the Butterfly Point.

A court sketch of Callum Wheeler, who accepts he killed Mrs James but denies murder
A court sketch of Callum Wheeler, who accepts he killed Mrs James but denies murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Accompanied by prosecutor Alison Morgan QC, defence barrister Oliver Blunt QC, judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, members of court staff and police officers, the jury walked along the edge of a field full of crops to that point, where Mrs James turned round and began to walk home.

They were shown the point where she then made a detour away from a wooded area, the prosecution claim because she had seen Wheeler in the woods and wanted to get away.

A yellow marker showed the point a short distance away along a path next to a wheat field where her body was found.

Jurors have already been told that Mrs James had seen Wheeler in the same spot before, and described him to Mr James as “a really weird dude”.

Wheeler accepts that he killed her but denies murder, and is on trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

Jurors were also shown Wheeler’s home address in Sunshine Corner Avenue, as well as a nearby gap in the hedge that leads to Adisham Road, that it is said Wheeler walked through both on April 22 and the day of Ms James’s death.

The group then moved on to Aylesham and District Social Club in Ratling, where the jury was shown a camera on the front of the building that recorded Wheeler walking past at 1.08pm on April 27.

Ms Morgan told them: “It shows the defendant carrying a bag containing a metal railway jack.”

They then moved on to a building belonging to a local coach company, with a CCTV camera that captured an image of Julia from a distance while on her walk along the bridle path.

Jurors were also shown locations near the end of Spinney Lane where Wheeler was captured on a bus dashcam on April 27, and by a gamekeeper called Gavin Tucker who took a video clip and still photo of him the day after Mrs James’ death.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday.

