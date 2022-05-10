Amazon fires two union organisers tied to first US labour win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Amazon fires two union organisers tied to first US labour win

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 4.26pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon has fired two employees with ties to the grassroots union that led the first successful US organising effort in the retail giant’s history.

The company confirmed it had fired Michal Cusick, known as Mat, and Tristan Dutchin of the Amazon Labour Union on Staten Island, New York.

The tech firm claimed the “cases are unrelated to each other and unrelated to whether these individuals support any particular cause or group”.

Mr Cusick, who worked at a nearby Amazon warehouse to the one that voted to unionise last month, said he was fired due to Covid-related leave.

Amazon-Organizers-Fired
Mat Cusick, second from right (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

He said he had been informed by an agent from the company’s employee resource centre that he was allowed to go on leave until April 29 but was later fired because leave period extended only until April 26.

“They now say after the fact, after they terminated me, that the Covid leave actually only extended to the 26th,” said Mr Cusick, an organiser who works as the union’s communications lead. “That discrepancy is how they fired me.”

He said he was locked out of Amazon’s internal employee system on May 2 without any notice. The following day, he said he called the employee resource centre and was told about his termination.

In a letter sent on May 4, the company told him he had been fired for “voluntary resignation due to job abandonment”.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in a statement on Tuesday that Mr Cusick had “failed to show up for work since an approved leave ended in late April, despite our team reaching out to him and even extending his leave”.

“While we normally wouldn’t discuss personnel issues, we think it’s important to clear up some misinformation here,” she added.

Amazon-Organizers-Fired
Tristan Dutchin (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

On Monday, Mr Cusick had told the AP his firing may have been an arbitrary decision by Amazon’s automated human resources system, which has been a subject of scrutiny in the past.

“If they do not reverse what is a fairly obvious miscarriage of justice here, my presumption is that they are not doing it because they know that I am an Amazon organiser,” he said.

Ms Nantel said Mr Dutchin, another organiser who worked at the facility that voted to unionise, had been fired because he failed to meet productivity goals.

She said he “had been given five warnings since last summer for performance issues and was consistently performing in the bottom 3% compared to his peers, despite being offered additional training”.

“We work hard to accommodate our team’s needs, but like any employer, we ask our employees to meet certain minimum expectations and take appropriate action when they’re unable to do that,” Ms Nantel said.

