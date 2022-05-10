PM launches TikTok page with promise of ‘behind-the-scenes insights’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

PM launches TikTok page with promise of ‘behind-the-scenes insights’

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 5.47pm
Boris Johnson appeared in the first video from 10downingstreet on Tuesday May 10 (10downingstreet/TikTok)
Boris Johnson appeared in the first video from 10downingstreet on Tuesday May 10 (10downingstreet/TikTok)

Boris Johnson has launched a Number 10 TikTok page with the promise of “behind-the-scenes insights into what we’re getting done”.

The Prime Minister’s video appeared as the first clip on the new 10downingstreet account on Tuesday, racking up more than half a million views and tens of thousands of followers within hours.

“Hi folks, this is Boris Johnson here launching the Number 10 TikTok site,” he said.

Boris Johnson appeared in the first video from 10downingstreet on Tuesday 10 May
Boris Johnson appeared in the first video from 10downingstreet on Tuesday (10downingstreet/TikTok)

“You won’t necessarily catch me dancing on this site, but you will have all sorts of stuff about what we’re doing to deliver on our priorities, deliver for you on our agenda of uniting and levelling up our country.

“You’ll get all sorts of messages and content that you might not get if you’re looking at Instagram or Snapchat or Facebook – Twitter, LinkedIn and all the other stuff.

“This is intended to be a place where we can put out messages and behind-the-scenes insights into what we’re getting done – so tune in to Number 10 TikTok.”

Thousands of comments flooded the video, which was published at around midday.

“The comments are gonna be turned off so quick,” wrote one.

“Theresa would have danced. 0.001/10 Boris,” replied another.

Former Love Island contestant Hugo Hammond, meanwhile, posted “This has to be a joke” along with a laughing emoji.

The Prime Minister has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, with millions of followers across those platforms.

