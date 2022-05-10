Advantage Manchester City but Pep Guardiola highlights pressure situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Advantage Manchester City but Pep Guardiola highlights pressure situation

By Press Association
May 10 2022, 10.33pm Updated: May 10 2022, 11.13pm
Pep Guardiola feels like Manchester City are now 'serving' for the title (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola feels like Manchester City are now ‘serving’ for the title (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has compared Manchester City’s title run-in to a tennis player serving to win a tournament.

City will claim their fourth Premier League crown in five seasons if they can win their final three games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

Yet Guardiola feels the pressure of the situation means these could be the most difficult games to win.

The City boss said: “The most difficult service in tennis is the service you have to serve to be champion, and it’s quite similar to the position we are in.

“We need six or seven points to be champions and they will be the more difficult ones.

“For these away games against Wolves and West Ham we have to be at our best to do it.”

City bounced back from their agonising Champions League semi-final loss at Real Madrid last week by thrashing Newcastle 5-0 on Sunday.

Guardiola hopes City can continue to bounce back from their Bernabeu dejection (Nick Potts/PA)
Guardiola hopes City can continue to bounce back from their Bernabeu dejection (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola believes the adversity suffered by his side at the Bernabeu, where City had led by two goals on aggregate heading into added time only to lose in extra time, can drive his players on now.

He said: “It was so hard, so tough, what we lived in Madrid but the only chance we have to become champion is (go) again, and tell the players don’t forget what we lived in Madrid.

“Now is the moment not to forget it. Know how difficult everything is and try to do it step by step – three more points, three more points, then three more points to be champions.”

Guardiola has faced some criticism since City’s capitulation in Madrid, including from former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra.

Patrice Evra has been critical of Guardiola (Steven Paston/PA)
Patrice Evra has been critical of Guardiola (Steven Paston/PA)

The Frenchman, working as a pundit, suggested City lack leaders and personality on the pitch because Guardiola wants to be the only leader himself.

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Molineux, said: “I don’t want personality? Well, I don’t agree, Patrice. I need personalities and good players to play on the pitch.

“I have had nice, incredible players in my past as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here. I could give a good list in terms of their personality and character. Most of them have won World Cups, European (Championships), Champions Leagues and leagues.

“Maybe Evra is right or maybe he’s doing a good quote to come back to Manchester United to work there. Maybe there’s a good chance now.

“Good, Patrice – if we were together I would show you the personality and character of my players that we have right now, absolutely.”

